Chris Pratt in disbelief as he celebrates 'teenager' son Jack's 13th birthday with rare photos

Chris Pratt officially has a teenager in the house.

On Sunday, August 17, the Guardians of the Galaxy star rang in his son Jack's milestone 13th trip around the sun.

He shares the birthday boy with ex-wife Anna Faris, to whom he was married from 2009 to 2018. He is also a dad to daughters Lyla, five, and Eloise, three, and son Ford, born November 2024, who he shares with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, who he married in 2019.

© Instagram Chris commemorated Jack's milestone birthday on Instagram Stories

In honor of Jack's special day, Chris took to his Instagram Stories and shared a collage of photos of his mini-me.

Though himself, Katherine and Anna keep their kids largely out of the spotlight, the photos highlighted some of Jack's hobbies, as they pictured him at sporting events with his dad, feeding animals, and doing woodwork.

"I have a teenager???" Chris first marveled in his caption over the photo, emphasizing: "Jack, I can't believe you are 13 today."

© Instagram Jack appears to have a fondness for farm animals

"I've watched you grow into such an incredible young man, and am truly proud of the person you are becoming. I love you! Jesus is King!" he concluded, alongside a red heart and cross emojis.

For Jack's 12th birthday last year, Chris similarly shared photos of Jack tending to some farm animals, and wrote: "Happy Birthday to my wonderful son Jack. I thank God every day for you sweet boy. You are so smart, hilarious, kind, thoughtful, trustworthy and tough. I love you so much kiddo. Twelve!? I honestly can't believe it."

© Instagram Another photo shared by Chris for Jack's 12th birthday last year

At the time, Anna had also recently opened up about what it was like having an almost teenage boy in the house who was going through puberty.

"He told me that he thinks he has an armpit hair," she joked during an appearance on the Today Show, declaring: "It's happening."

© Instagram Katherine and Chris tied the knot in 2019

And reflecting on how quickly he has grown up, she further shared: "You miss it sometimes when you look at old photos," though added: "But I'm really loving this age."

Prior to marrying Chris, Anna was previously married to former actor Ben Indra, and in 2021, she married cinematographer Michael Barrett.