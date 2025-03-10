Chris Pratt reveals transformative moment as he gives insight into son Jack's terrifying health scare

Chris Pratt is reflecting on how his son's health scare at birth changed him for the better.

The Marvel star shares one son with ex-wife Anna Faris, Jack, who was born in 2012, seven weeks premature, weighing only 3 pounds and 10 ounces at birth, and spent a month in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

It was during that trying time that the The Electric State actor transformed his relationship with God, which he has just reflected on almost 13 years on.

Speaking with the Christian Post about the "turning point" in his relationship with faith, Chris first recalled of Jack: "He had all of these issues going on."

He then said: "I prayed hard to God," noting: "I was in a season of transition spiritually at that time, and didn't quite fully understand."

"I made a deal with God again: 'I'm sorry, God, here I am again, asking for your grace again,'" he further shared, before maintaining: "And He really saved my son."

"That was the moment [my faith] was cemented. My heart softened, and my faith hardened. That was the moment that I was like, 'Moving forward, I'm going to give my platform to God.'"

Chris and Anna, who has since married cinematographer Michael Barrett, divorced six years after Jack's birth.

In 2019, he married Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger, and they have since welcomed three children, daughters Lyla, four, and Eloise, two, and son Ford, who was born in November 2024.

"We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt. Mama and baby are doing well and Ford's siblings are thrilled by his arrival. We feel so blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris," the couple announced at the time.

Further addressing his decision to openly discuss his faith taking into consideration his fame, Chris emphasized: "This platform was given to me for a reason," adding: "I want to affirm the people who are believers in Christ. I want them to hear me and say, 'Wow, that's cool. He's willing to say it. I'm going to stand up at work today and say it.'"

He went on: "I also want to reach out to the people who have no idea who God is. … I want to be a light to people who've never seen light. I want to be a light to people who have seen light but turned away from it or been afraid of it."