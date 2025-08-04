Chris Pratt shares rare update on 'special' 4th child with Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt is still basking in the joy of the newborn bubble.

Late last year, in November, he and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed their third child together, his fourth, son Ford.

And though the couple have long kept their children largely out of the spotlight, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor couldn't help but gush over how "special" little Ford is during his latest TV appearance.

Speaking with Craig Melvin on TODAY, Chris said: "Ford, man, he's doing great," adding that Katherine is "doing well" as well, eight months after giving birth,

"He's the happiest baby. He's got these giant, beautiful blue eyes, and he's so special," he further shared.

"Everyone says that about their kids, most of them are wrong, I'm not wrong," he then joked, and emphasized: "This kid is very, very special."

"It helps that he has great genes," Craig quipped, and Chris in turn maintained: "He's got a beautiful mama, a very caring and strong willed father, and he's now one of four of my children, and I'm so blessed."

In addition to Ford, Katherine and Chris are also parents to daughters Lyla, who will be five next week, and Eloise, three, plus the Marvel star is also a dad to son Jack, 12, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, to whom he was married from 2009 to 2018.

Katherine and Chris tied the knot in June 2019, one year after they were first spotted together and sparked dating speculation. They were reportedly set up by Katherine's mom Maria Shriver, who recently speaking on The Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast, gushed about Chris. "I'm so blessed with my son-in-law, who is so loving and spiritual, kind," she said, adding: "He's such a great husband and father, and he is such a great member of our family."

Maria added that she feels the same way about her soon-to-be daughter-in-law, Abby Champion, who her son Patrick Schwarzenegger has been dating since 2015, and emphasized how "important" that is for her.

"When children get partners, how do those partners fit in? How do you welcome those partners? How does everybody make sure that they make room? How do we open up our hearts to make sure that we are a growing family — an inclusive family, a loving family?" she then reflected, maintaining that it's her "job" to make space for that to happen successfully, and that she trusts that her kids know to "make room" when their siblings "bring somebody home."

"We've got to expand because our goal is to be welcoming," she further shared, adding: "And to be open and to keep communication going because you never want to put yourself in a place to make a brother or sister choose between their partner and their relationship with you."