Katherine Schwarzenegger highlights daughters' taste for the spotlight in glimpse inside home life with Chris Pratt

It appears Katherine Schwarzenegger's daughters are already taking after their dad Chris Pratt.

The podcast host and the Guardians of the Galaxy actor, who have been married since 2019, are parents to daughters Lyla, four, and Eloise, two, son Ford, who was born in November of last year, plus the Marvel star is also a dad to son Jack, 12, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

And though the doting mom keeps her children largely out of the spotlight, it appears they do have a growing taste for the world of entertainment.

© Instagram Lyla and Eloise are four and three

Speaking with People about what storytime in the Pratt-Schwarzenegger household looks like in honor of the upcoming release of her third children's book, Kat and Brandy, Katherine revealed: "As of late, my two girls are getting very into the, I guess, theatrical component of storytime."

"Even though you wind down at the end of the day, they're putting on their costumes and doing full presentations," she said, adding that Chris "is very into it as well. He gets into the voices and the theatrics behind it," and gushed over how "really sweet" it is.

Katherine then recalled how her own bedtime storytime looked like as a child with parents Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger. "Growing up, story time was always something that we did as a family, and something that I always looked forward to — my mom or my dad reading a story to us as we were getting ready to go to sleep, or even just during the day," she said.

© Instagram Katherine and Chris tied the knot in 2019

"I didn't really know how much I would enjoy it," she added of her own turn to lead storytime, before maintaining: "Being able to watch them as they absorb these new stories and these new concepts and characters and drawings. It's definitely a really exciting time for me."

Giving further insight into what the tradition looks like at her house now, she said: "Both of my girls are now at the age where they're asking people to sit and read stories with them. They read with my mom and with my dad, and my siblings."

© Instagram The couple welcomed their third child together in November 2024

In addition to Katherine, Maria and Arnold, who were married from 1986 to 2011, are also parents to Christina, 33, Patrick, 31, and Christopher, 27.

"The simple notion of just being asked to read a story to a child is such a huge gift, so I really try to pause in the beauty of this time in my life where I have my kids saying, 'Will you read new stories?' It takes you back to your own childhood and the memories that come with that," Katherine gushed.

© Instagram Chris' son Jack will be 13 in August

Katherine's mom Maria also recently gushed about her son-in-law Chris and welcoming him into the family, speaking on The Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast on May 27. "I'm so blessed with my son-in-law, who is so loving and spiritual, kind," she shared, adding: "He's such a great husband and father, and he is such a great member of our family."

Maria added that she feels the same way about her soon-to-be daughter-in-law, Abby Champion, who her son Patrick has been dating since 2015, and emphasized how "important" that is for her. "When children get partners, how do those partners fit in? How do you welcome those partners? How does everybody make sure that they make room? How do we open up our hearts to make sure that we are a growing family — an inclusive family, a loving family?" she reflected.