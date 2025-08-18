Why are Gen Zs called the 'Snowflake Generation'? Psychologist explains they're 'facing a lot of uncertainty right now'

If there's one trait associated with the so-called "Snowflake Generation" - defined by the Cambridge dictionary as "young people considered by some people to be too easily upset and offended" - it's fragility. That’s essentially why younger generations, particularly Gen Z, have been given this controversial label.

But the fact is that every generation as long as we can remember has criticised the ones who come after them, and sometimes every aspect, from the way they dress to the way they communicate, is misunderstood.

So, is the "Snowflake Generation" label true, or just one big stereotype? Psychologist Rocío Ramos-Paul, who starred in Spain’s version of reality TV parenting show Supernanny, has some answers.

What is the "Snowflake Generation" and why is it called that?

The "Snowflake Generation" refers to those born after 2000, [a generation] characterized by its fragility, and having grown up connected to technology and screens since birth.

Is it a label based in truth, or is it a stereotype rooted in the generation gap, and adults not understanding them?

Whenever we speak in general terms, stereotypes emerge and of course, the "Snowflake Generation" is nothing more than [that]. The fact is that ever since the beginning of time, older generations have criticised the ones who come after them. This is just more confirmation that any period in the past seems like a better one when you’re older.

Are they more overprotected by their parents? If so, how does it affect them?

Yes, we live in a generally very overprotective social climate because there are fewer and fewer babies being born, and parents are having them later and later, so [having one] becomes almost a personal success. This means that, from the moment a child is born, parents have a programme for what their children should be doing. This leads to the generation missing out on a very important part of life: decision-making.

As a result, they often aren't able to respond effectively to problems they might encounter in their daily lives, or when they're confronted with something they don’t like, doesn’t motivate them or that they don’t identify with... They aren't capable of making a decision and changing the situation, and feel a lot of anxiety about it.

Are the typical characteristics of the "Snowflake Generation" associated with the increasing number of young people struggling with mental health problems?

They’re a unique generation which, most of all, is facing a lot of uncertainty right now. They sometimes lack the tools to handle the social changes that they are confronted with.

On the other hand, it seems they pay more attention to mental health than previous generations. What are the implications of that?

The truth is that we talk about mental health openly now - and we didn't before. This generation is characterized by talking about what happens to them, what they feel, what they think... and doing so in a much more spontaneous way. And that makes mental health, in general, more present or prominent.

'Where this generation is perhaps having the most difficulty isn't talking about what they feel - it's about what to do with what they feel' Psychologist Rocío Ramos-Paul

What positive qualities can we highlight about this generation?

They are a very creative generation. They’re very sensitive and more capable of conveying what they feel, and are redefining the role of identity and masculinity. And they’re also much more flexible with issues surrounding sexual identity.

How can we help the "Snowflake Generation" overcome challenges? For example, developing a tolerance for frustration or learning to face problems head on.

Speaking from a clinical or professional perspective, where this generation is perhaps having the most difficulty isn't talking about what they feel - it's about what to do with what they feel.

This also has to do with that overprotection; avoiding the discomfort of some of their emotions means that when they get frustrated, when they are stressed, when uncertainty comes... they don't know what to do with it. And that is leading them to experience everything with a lot of anxiety.

Sustained anxiety is sometimes related to depression. And giving them tools in this regard, with decision-making, knowing how to navigate frustration, how to feel discomfort and know what to do with it so it doesn't just shut them down is the type of support that we should be providing at an emotional management level.

How do young people of the "Snowflake Generation" see themselves?

They know they’ve let their parents decide for them. They have it very clear that the world they live in now is more difficult than the one their parents lived in, when it comes to fulfilling expectations.

They live with a lot of uncertainty on their shoulders, which means they have to develop, above all, three important skills:

The first is to learn to tolerate, or manage, stress and frustration.

The second is to be capable of, or develop the skills aimed toward, getting out of their comfort zone.

The third has to do with what we started talking about - screens and this interconnected world - which is to be capable of reflecting, slowing down, and thinking for themselves about what is happening and what is happening to them.

About the expert:

Rocío Ramos-Paul is a professional psychologist and university professor who also features as an expert voice in La Generación de Vidrio (The Snowflake Generation), a documentary directed by Jaime Dezcallar with the collaboration of the National Association of Glass Container Manufacturers (ANFEVI).