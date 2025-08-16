Exclusive: 'Classy' Princess Kate’s real personality at the school gates revealed

The Princess of Wales is known to be a hands-on parent despite her many royal duties, and even the school mums can agree!

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at the world premiere of The Real Housewives of London, one of the reality show’s leading ladies revealed a sweet insight into Kate’s dedication to her children Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven.

© Getty Images Real Housewives of London star Panthea Parker has some royal connections.

"I see her quite a few times because my son’s school plays against her son’s school," Panthea Parker tells us. "So they play rugby and football against each other so we’re always at her school or my school.

"I do see her a lot but not to talk to, just from afar. So classy, so lovely, and she never misses any of her children’s matches, so really amazing. And nor do I, otherwise how do I know that?"

School run duties

The Princess of Wales shared a rare parenting insight about the school run back in 2020 on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast.

Speaking to host Giovanna Fletcher, Prince William's wife admitted that mum guilt is something that she “absolutely” deals with in her daily life.

"Anyone who doesn't as a mother is actually lying!" she laughed, before sharing a story from that very day.

"Yep – all the time, yep. And you know even this morning, coming to the nursery visit here – George and Charlotte were like, 'Mummy how could you possibly not be dropping us off at school this morning?'"

© Getty Images The Wales family love to play and watch sport of all kinds, especially the tennis at Wimbledon every summer.

Sporty family

Whilst they are currently relaxing due to the school holidays, it’s no surprise that Kate has taken an interest in her children’s sporting activities. The Wales family have spoken about their love of the great outdoors and being active, and have been known to both participate and watch a variety of games.

"The Wales family are sport-mad and William and Catherine have clearly passed on their passion to their kids, so we've seen George and Charlotte popping up at major sporting events in a way we've not seen in previous generations of the royal family," royal biographer Robert Jobson previously told HELLO!.

"It shows support for the sportsmen and women, but also a genuine interest in events that so many other people care about. It's a great way for them to connect."

Stream The Real Housewives of London on Hayu on Monday 18th August.