Parents rush to buy 'best value' school uniform from Tu Sainsbury's - with prices from £3

It might be mid-August but the back to school rush will be on before you know it - and the panic for school uniforms is always a low point in the school holidays. But Sainsbury’s? The superstore has quietly become the MVP of school uniform shopping thanks to low prices, great value and honestly, cuter than cute designs.

As a parent, I think of Tu Clothing by Sainsbury's as my one-stop shop for all the essentials. From the soft polo shirts to sweet pinafores and affordable school shoes that my daughter won't roll her eyes at, it has fast become my back to school go-to.

AT A GLANCE Sainsbury's just dropped their school uniform 2025 collection.

The Tu Clothing school uniform range

There's over 200 styles to choose from, 100 styles of shoes and more.

I could wax lyrical all day about the Tu Clothing uniform range for many a reason. The value is incredible (prices start from £3, ideal at this point in the expensive school holidays!) and the designs cover a range of school rules, school colours and everything else in between.

The TU Clothing back to school range includes over 200 styles

But it's the details that cinch it for me. They’ve nailed those little details parents actually care about — like adjustable waistbands (because kids grow overnight) and Teflon coatings that make food and grass stains less of a permanent nightmare.

The white tops have been created with advanced dye, to last for up to 20 washes which means greige school tops are not on the agenda for 2025. And the shoes have scruff resistant uppers, so they won't wear out no matter how vigorously they might play at break time. I know fellow boy mum's who swear by the Sainsbury's school trousers, as the knees are reinforced making them super durable.

The range is vast too. There's over 200 styles of uniform, 100 designs of school shoes (priced from an affordable £16) and plenty of accessories including school bags, lunch boxes and socks.

As for me, as the mum of a rather fussy six-year-old, Sainsbury's school uniform designs are always - always - a winner. We have to bulk buy the supermarket's polo shirts, as she loves the design. Her favourite is the scalloped collar polo shirt with bow detailed pocket, which not only look cute but are super soft, and wash incredible well (they don't shrink, nor do they lose their whiteness).

From £6 for a pack of two

I've also snapped up a few of the genius pinafores and polo tops in one; the mock collar looks like a shirt, but is just the collar and sleeves. They're incredible value, from £7, and saves you having to buy separate tops. I think these will be great for kids who have to change into PE kits at school too, as it's one less thing to lose.

From £7 at Sainsbury's

And we never start a school year without a new pair of plimsolls, always buying them from Sainsbury's. They actually have one of the best ranges of styles, with sweet embroidered plimsolls or plain ones too. We've bought the heart-detailed plimsolls for my daughter, as she loves the design.

From £4

What do verified shoppers say about the Sainsbury's school uniform?

Sainsbury's itself doesn't have any reviews on the website, but Trustpilot carry hundreds of reviews. Many comment on the "good quality" and "ease of ordering", with delivery being described as "fast".

