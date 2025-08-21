I'm a CEO - this is the one piece of advice GCSE students need to know on results day

We're nearing the tail end of August, which means results day is well and truly upon us.

After the A-Level students picked up their grades and university offers last week, it's now the turn of GCSE students to collect their results and find out the next steps on their education journey.

In England, Wales and Northern Ireland, 16-year-olds will be collecting their results on 21 August, and there will no doubt be a mixture of emotions, including nerves, apprehension and excitement among teens.

© Getty Images Thursday 21 August is the day GCSE students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland collect their grades

It can be an overwhelming day with your friends, peers and family all exchanging results and words of advice on your next steps, particularly if the day hasn't gone exactly as planned.

Ed Fidoe, CEO & co-founder of the London Interdisciplinary School (LIS) – the UK's leading challenger university – spoke to HELLO! to offer his expert advice on how to handle the milestone day.

A CEO's one piece of advice when it comes to handling results day

Take it from a CEO: the first point of call is not to panic. The trick is to remain calm and take as much time as you can to digest the results before carefully considering the next steps.

Ed shared the one piece of advice for those who might be harbouring disappointment about the results they've received, particularly if it'll affect what A-Level subjects they will be eligible to study.

"My advice is, don't panic and don't assume a path is closed," he told HELLO!, adding: "Universities are often more flexible than people think when it comes to A-levels, especially if you can show you're motivated and capable."

Results day is a milestone day in a teenager's life

Advice for choosing A-Level subjects

I remember this feeling well. It's a toss-up between wanting to choose subjects that mean you can study a certain degree, if University is your preference, while also ensuring you're covering a wide variety of subjects.

Not only that, but you want to study subjects you genuinely enjoy. It can feel like a minefield, particularly in the immediate and overwhelming aftermath of results day.

Ed shared similar insight regarding the difficult task of choosing which A-Levels to undertake.

"My advice would be not to over-focus on doing all humanities or all sciences. Very few degrees at university demand that you have three A-levels in one particular area," he said.

© Getty Images Choosing A-level subjects can feel like a minefield, Ed Fidoe advises not to over-focus on doing all humanities or all sciences

"In most cases, having two subjects in a broad area is more than enough, and what universities really look for is your ability to achieve high marks."

Don't be afraid to choose 'unusual' A-level combinations

Ed continued: "A slightly unusual subject combination can still lead to a strong application later on. What matters is building a profile that shows curiosity, commitment, and the ability to do well in the subjects you do take.

"There was some interesting research by Laura McInerney a few years ago, looking at applications to Oxford for law. It showed that lots of successful applicants actually had an unusual third A-level, like art, music, or drama, which made them stand out."

© Getty While it's a day of celebration for many, for some it's stressful and overwhelming

Drawing from his own experience, Ed added: "I went for engineering, thinking it would open lots of doors, but in reality it turned out to be essentially just maths.

"I didn't write a single essay, read a book, create any art, or even get the chance to use the maths in a way that led to making or building things.

"The biggest lesson for me was that narrowing too soon can shut down whole ways of thinking and learning, which you might really miss later on."

Advice for parents?

While the students are the ones going through the ringer, it's undeniable that the day can be just as emotionally difficult and stressful for the parents watching their child handle such an important day.

When it comes to his advice for parents, Ed keeps it simple: "For parents, the key thing is to support your child in keeping their options broad and encouraging them to choose at least one subject they genuinely enjoy."