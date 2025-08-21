Meet Nip/Tuck star Dylan Walsh's family, including 5 kids, after terrifying New Jersey car crash

Over the past weekend, Dylan Walsh and his family were involved in a serious car crash in Rumson, New Jersey, when their car crashed into two utility poles.

While it's unclear who exactly was in the car, local news reported that the actor, 61, was involved, with a total of five people in the car, and two taken to the hospital. Thankfully, everyone is now safe and recovering.

A statement from his rep, per Entertainment Weekly, reads: "Over the weekend, Dylan Walsh and his family were involved in a car accident in Rumson. Thankfully, everyone is safe and has since returned home."

"The family is deeply grateful for the swift response of the Rumson Police, Fire Department, and EMS, as well as the staff at Riverview Medical Center for their care. They would also like to extend a special thank-you to the management and staff of The River Point Inn for their support in the immediate aftermath."

The actor, best known for his starring turn in Nip/Tuck and more recently for Blue Bloods, has actually been married three times over the course of his life, and welcomed children. Read on to learn more about his family life…

© WireImage Dylan Walsh with his current wife, Leslie Borque-Walsh His marriages Dylan has been married three times, first tying the knot in 1996 with actress Melora Walters, best known for the show Big Love and movies like Dead Poets Society (1989), Boogie Nights (1997), Magnolia (1999), Cold Mountain (2003), and Offseason (2021). They divorced in 2003. By the time of his divorce, the actor was already dating another actress, Joanna Going, known for shows like Kingdom, House of Cards and Mad Men. They married in 2004 and divorced in 2010. After having two children with Leslie Borque, the pair finally tied the knot in 2022, and are still together.

© Getty Images Melora Walters with her daughter Joanna Walsh His children with Melora Dylan and Melora welcomed two children while together: a son named Thomas "Tom," born in 1996, and a daughter named Joanna, born in 1997. Both children maintain private lives, with Joanna having made a few red carpet appearances with her parents. Tom made headlines in 2023, while working as a sous chef at Baltimore Phillips Seafood, when he was named a hometown hero for rescuing a stranger from a car submerged in the Inner Harbor.

© Instagram Joanna Going with her child Jamie Haven Walsh His marriage to Joanna In 2003, a year before his marriage to Joanna Going, the couple welcomed their child Jamie Walsh. Dylan filed for divorce in 2010, citing "irreconcilable differences," and it was finalized in 2012. Joanna continues to share glimpses into her life with Jamie (born Stella Haven Walsh), who transitioned in their teens and now goes by he/they pronouns. Jamie graduated from Vassar College this past fall and is now a student at Emerson.

© Getty Images Dylan and Leslie with their two children His children with Leslie In 2011, Dylan announced the birth of his daughter Amelie with Leslie Borque. That was followed a year later by the birth of their son Hudson.

