Meet Hollywood's strictest parents - including Victoria Beckham's insistence on 'impeccable manners'

Despite being somewhat of a rebel herself with her boundary-pushing music career, Madonna is one of the strictest mothers in Hollywood. According to the 'Like A Prayer' singer, she is just as hard on her eldest daughter, Lourdes, as any parent would be.

"No boys for Lourdes until she's 18 years old," Madonna shared in 2007, as per WENN. "She doesn't have it easy. Late-night TV, junk food and mess are not tolerated in my house." The star added: "My daughter has a problem picking things up in her room. So if you leave your clothes on the floor, they're gone when you come home."

Lourdes spoke to Interview magazine about how in her mother's effort to raise her children with humility, she sometimes came down hard. "Obviously, I grew up with extreme privilege. There's no denying that. But I think my mum saw all these other kids of famous people, and she was like, 'My kids are not going to be like this,'" the 28-year-old said.

"Also, I feel like if your parents pay for things, then it gives them leverage over you. My mum is such a control freak, and she has controlled me my whole life. I needed to be completely independent from her as soon as I graduated high school."

Lourdes' younger brother, Rocco, confirmed that while their upbringing was strict, it made sense as a family in the public eye. "She's a good mother. Yes. That's all I have to say. She's very strict but in a good way,” he said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The music legend has six children: Lourdes, 28, Rocco, 24, David, 19, Mercy, 19, and 12-year-old twins Stella and Estere.