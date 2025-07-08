Nip/Tuck star Julian McMahon's incredible net worth revealed

Australian actor Julian McMahon, best known for his scene-stealing role in the hit series Nip/Tuck, passed away on Wednesday after a lengthy battle with cancer, leaving behind his wife Kelly Paniagua and his daughter Madison.

The star had not only accumulated a slew of incredible roles during his decades-long career, but also boasted a $16 million net worth thanks to some savvy business moves.

Money moves

© SXSW Conference & Festivals via Julian accumulated a $16 million net worth

Julian, who is the son of former Australian Prime Minister Sir William McMahon, bought a home near the Hollywood sign in 1997 for a cool $700,000, and sold it almost twenty years later for $2.18 million, pocketing a $1.5 million profit.

He then sold his Malibu home in 2017 for $3.55 million, saying goodbye to the stunning mansion that featured five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a pool and a volleyball court.

Besides his property pursuits, the 56-year-old earned $125,000 per episode on Nip/Tuck in 2007, a figure which reportedly doubled the next year.

Julian even earned a Golden Globe nomination for his role as plastic surgeon Dr. Christian Troy during its six-season run. Prior to the series, he starred in Charmed, Fantastic Four and Chasing Sleep, cementing himself as a prolific actor.

Gone too soon

© FilmMagic Julian's wife Kelly announced his untimely death

Julian's wife Kelly shared the tragic news in a statement, and revealed his private cancer battle. "With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer," she said.

"We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories."

She added: "Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible."

Remembering Julian

© Getty Images Nicolas shared that his friend was "the most talented of actors"

Tributes have poured in for the Sydney-born actor, with his The Surfer co-star Nicolas Cage sending condolences after the pair worked together in 2024.

"Such deeply saddening news. I spent six weeks working with Julian, and he was the most talented of actors," Nicolas told Deadline. "Our scenes together on The Surfer were amongst my favorites I have ever participated in, and Julian is one of my favorite people. He was a kind and intelligent man. My love to his family."

Julian's Nip/Tuck co-star Joely Richardson took to Instagram to share throwback photos from a series of magazine covers that she did with the father of one and their fellow actor Dylan Walsh.

© WireImage Julian's Nip/Tuck co-star shared an emotional tribute

"Woke up to the shocking news of Julian McMahon's passing at 56. I can't believe it," she wrote in the caption.

"We worked together for many years, covering every possible storyline and then some. Julian could be hysterically funny, was hugely charismatic (drama swirled in his wake), and most of the female population fell for him as 'Christian Troy.'"

"Ouff this is hard to write - seminal times we all shared," she added. "My enormous condolences to your family and children. You lived a large life my friend, bravo."