Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Goldie Hawn's granddaughter enters new chapter — and fans have a lot to say
Subscribe
Goldie Hawn's granddaughter enters new chapter — and fans have a lot to say

Oliver Hudson's video of daughter entering new chapter leaves fans with a lot to say

The And Just Like That… actor, who shares daughter Rio with wife Erinn Bartlett, commemorated her first day of middle school with a song

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

It's a big day over in Oliver Hudson's household! Summer has officially come to an end, and a new chapter for his youngest daughter Rio has begun — middle school — which the And Just Like That… actor celebrated with a song. In addition to Rio, 11, Oliver, who has been married to his wife Erinn Bartlett since 2006, also shares with her sons Wilder, 17, and Bodhi, 14.

Oliver took to Instagram to share his musical glimpse into school drop-off, and wrote in his caption: "'Middle School' - music and lyrics by Oliver Hudson. Background vocals by Rio Hudson."

Goldie Hawn's granddaughter Rio has revealed she'd like to be in showbiz when she's older © WireImage
Oliver with his wife, their kids, and mom

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over it — though mainly Rio's patience with her dad. "She's so sweetly tolerant of it all! (…minus the mustache)" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "I love how she just giggles at dad! So sweet!" and: "She looks like Goldie when she giggles. How much fun to have a silly daddio," as well as: "She handled that well."

Oliver is Goldie Hawn's eldest son with her ex-husband Bill Hudson, to whom she was married from 1976 to 1982, and with whom she also shares daughter Kate Hudson. From 1983 onwards, the two Hudson kids were raised by their mother and her partner of over 40 years, Kurt Russell, who they refer to as their "Pa."

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Parenting
See more
Read More