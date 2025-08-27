Oliver Hudson's video of daughter entering new chapter leaves fans with a lot to say

It's a big day over in Oliver Hudson's household! Summer has officially come to an end, and a new chapter for his youngest daughter Rio has begun — middle school — which the And Just Like That… actor celebrated with a song. In addition to Rio, 11, Oliver, who has been married to his wife Erinn Bartlett since 2006, also shares with her sons Wilder, 17, and Bodhi, 14.

Oliver took to Instagram to share his musical glimpse into school drop-off, and wrote in his caption: "'Middle School' - music and lyrics by Oliver Hudson. Background vocals by Rio Hudson."

© WireImage Oliver with his wife, their kids, and mom

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over it — though mainly Rio's patience with her dad. "She's so sweetly tolerant of it all! (…minus the mustache)" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "I love how she just giggles at dad! So sweet!" and: "She looks like Goldie when she giggles. How much fun to have a silly daddio," as well as: "She handled that well."

Oliver is Goldie Hawn's eldest son with her ex-husband Bill Hudson, to whom she was married from 1976 to 1982, and with whom she also shares daughter Kate Hudson. From 1983 onwards, the two Hudson kids were raised by their mother and her partner of over 40 years, Kurt Russell, who they refer to as their "Pa."