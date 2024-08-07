Goldie Hawn's oldest granddaughter looks so grown up in new selfie with famous dad Oliver

Goldie Hawn's grandkids are all growing up in the blink of an eye.

The Overboard actress along with her partner of 40 years, Kurt Russell, are not only parents to four kids, Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson, Boston Russell, and Wyatt Russell, their first child together, but are also proud grandparents to a growing brood of grandchildren.

They include Oliver's kids, Wilder, 16, Bodhi, 13, and Rio, ten, Kate's kids Ryder, 20, Bingham, 12, and Rani Rose, five, plus Wyatt's kids, Buddy, two, and Boone, born earlier this year.

Meet Goldie Hawn's Grandchildren

Most recently, fans of the tight-knit family got a glimpse of just how fast the kids are growing up thanks to Oliver, who took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 7 and shared a goofy selfie with his daughter Rio.

In the sweet pic, Rio, who has her famous grandmother's signature blonde hair and golden tan, is giving the camera a toothy grin, while her dad is doing a cross-eyed face, as they enjoyed a father-daughter breakfast date.

"Rio Hudson has breakfast with her handsome father," Oliver joked in the caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush over it, and note Rio's similarities to Goldie.

"Rio smiles like her grandma," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Lovely… she has been her dad's personality," and: "No way… Too cute!" as well as: "Rio has the best father," as well as: "OMG, in the pic, Rio Hudson is a dead ringer for @goldiehawn. I'm sure you've never heard that before."

Oliver, an actor like his mom, stepfather Kurt, and sister Kate, shares his three kids with his wife Erinn Bartlett.

During an appearance on E! News' Daily Pop in 2022, the father-of-three opened up about his relationship with Erinn, who he met back in 1999, and how it was his mom Goldie who convinced him to propose to her, which he did in 2004, and married her in 2006.

"To be honest, it was not easy. I didn't want to get married. I thought that the perfect relationship was Kurt and mom," he confessed, adding: "I mean, I was a child of divorce, that didn't work, and then I saw this working." Oliver is largely estranged from his father Bill Hudson, who split from Goldie in 1982 after six years of marriage.

He then recalled: "I got Erinn jewelry every Christmas and that was part of my thing, and finally I bring some rings to my mom — not engagement rings — and she's the one who says, 'What are you doing? Do you want to spend the rest of your life with this person or not?' And I said, 'Yes, I do. I'm deeply in love but I'm just scared.'"

Oliver further shared that Goldie — who for the four decades she has been with Kurt has dodged questions about why the two won't marry — assured him at the time he didn't have to get married right away. He said: "The truth is I didn't wanna get married. Erinn told her parents, like, 'Hey guys, you're traditional New Englanders, just so you know I'm with a dude who's an L.A. weirdo and we might not get married, so just get ready for that,'" before revealing: "The proposal was a major surprise for sure."