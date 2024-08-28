Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson reveals mishap ahead of daughter Rio's first day of school in new photo

Oliver Hudson may be glad that summer, and time in the sun, is coming to an end.

With Labor Day weekend upon us, it appears the actor, whose mom is Goldie Hawn, took advantage of the last days of summer a little too much, and was left with a bit of a sunburn prior to his ten-year-old daughter Rio's first day back at school.

The former The Cleaning Lady star is based in California with his wife Erinn Bartlett and their two older kids, Wilder, 16, and Bodhi, 13, in addition to Rio, however the family typically spends much of their summer in Aspen as well.

In honor of back to school day for Rio, and owning up to his sunny mishap, Oliver took to Instagram and shared a sweet selfie of the two together.

In the pic, the doting dad appears sitting in the passenger seat of the car on their way to school, and is making a funny face, showing off his new tan, while Rio is in the back giving a dubious smile to the camera.

"First day of school with Oliver Hudson who forgot to wear sunblock whilst spending 10 hours on the ocean!" he wrote in his caption, and always one for cheeky jokes, added: "Oh and Rio's here too…"

© Instagram Oliver ended the summer with a bit of a tan

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over the sweet selfie, and as usual, comment on just how much Rio is her famous grandmother Goldie's mini-me.

"She looks like your mom," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Rio is so effortlessly cool," and: "Love the camo Rio!" referring to her cargo pants, as well as: "This is too much… She is beautiful!"

© Instagram The actor recently shared another sweet selfie with Rio

Fans shared a similar sentiment last time Oliver took to Instagram and shared a photo featuring Rio, earlier this month, another goofy but heartwarming selfie of the father-daughter duo hanging out.

© Instagram Oliver with his three children last summer

In it, Rio, who has Goldie's signature blonde hair and golden tan, is giving the camera a toothy grin, while her dad is doing a cross-eyed face, as they enjoy a breakfast date.

© Instagram Rio, pictured with her younger cousin Rani, is her grandmother's mini-me

"Rio Hudson has breakfast with her handsome father," Oliver joked in the caption, and fans were again quick to note Rio's similarities to the Overboard actress.

Oliver is Goldie's first child, born out of her marriage to musician Bill Hudson, which lasted from 1976 to 1982. Oliver however has long been vocal about his estrangement from his father, as has his younger sister Kate Hudson, though she recently hinted at them slowly making amends. Their mom has been with fellow actor Kurt Russell since 1983, who they consider their dad and call "Pa."