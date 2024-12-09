Goldie Hawn's pre-teen granddaughter makes aunt Kate Hudson 'tear up' over new photos

Oliver Hudson's daughter just got the opportunity of a lifetime.

The And Just Like That… actor's youngest daughter, Rio — one of his mom Goldie Hawn's eight grandchildren — got to experience the very last concert Taylor Swift played as part of her Eras Tour, which came to an end in Vancouver, Canada after almost two years and a $2 billion gross.

In addition to Rio, 11, Oliver, who has been married to his wife Erinn Bartlett since 2006, also shares with her sons Wilder, 17, and Bodhi, 14.

As the weekend, and the Eras Tour, came to an end, Erinn took to Instagram for the first time in several months to share photos from her epic mommy-daughter weekend getaway to see Taylor.

She started off with a sweet selfie featuring the ladies' friends, followed by some of their sightseeing through Toronto, plus of River's Eras-themed outfits, and of the girls making their friendship bracelets for the concert. More photos see River smiling ear-to-ear posing alongside her mom from their seats inside the BC Place Stadium before the concert started.

"Well… It's been a minute," Erinn wrote in her caption, referring to her social media break, before writing: "But finally made it to the Eras Tour!"

"Exceeded my expectations, what an experience, best [weekend], best crew, best hubby… Wow. Just wow," she added.

© Instagram Both Erinn and Rio looked overjoyed

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, though first her sister-in-law Kate Hudson endearingly wrote: "This actually made me tear up! Yeah!!! Best Christmas ever." Others followed suit with: "Absolutely adorable!" and: "Love the outfits!!!!!!! So fun!" as well as: "YES!! What an awesome experience for your crew!"

© Instagram The Eras Tour came to an end after 21 months

Though Erinn is largely private, her husband Oliver has spoken candidly with insight into their marriage. During an appearance on E! News' Daily Pop in 2022, the father-of-three opened up about his marriage to the former actress, who he met back in 1999, and how it was his mom Goldie who convinced him to propose to her, which he did in 2004.

© Donato Sardella Oliver and Erinn met in acting class in the 90s

"To be honest, it was not easy. I didn't want to get married. I thought that the perfect relationship was Kurt [Russell] and mom," he confessed, adding: "I mean, I was a child of divorce, that didn't work, and then I saw this working." Oliver is largely estranged from his father Bill Hudson, who split from Goldie in 1982 after six years of marriage, and he was instead raised by her partner of 40 years, Kurt Russell.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Erinn, Rio, Oliver, Wilder, and Goldie earlier this year

He then recalled: "I got Erinn jewelry every Christmas and that was part of my thing, and finally I bring some rings to my mom — not engagement rings — and she's the one who says, 'What are you doing? Do you want to spend the rest of your life with this person or not?' And I said, 'Yes, I do. I'm deeply in love but I'm just scared.'"

Oliver further shared that Goldie assured him at the time he didn't have to get married right away. He said: "The truth is I didn't wanna get married. Erinn told her parents, like, 'Hey guys, you're traditional New Englanders, just so you know I'm with a dude who's an L.A. weirdo and we might not get married, so just get ready for that,'" before revealing: "The proposal was a major surprise for sure."