Meet Margot Robbie's 3 siblings, including an actor and stuntman

Margot Robbie is a household name and has enjoyed incredible success since finding fame in Hollywood after her breakout role in the 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street. The Wuthering Heights star, 35, has come a long way from growing up in Dalby, Queensland, Australia, with her mother and three siblings, Anya, Lachlan, and Cameron. While Margot may have taken Tinseltown by storm, she is not the only actor in her family. Find out more about her sister and brothers below.
Margot's older sister Anya and her younger brother Cameron
Anya Robbie
Unlike her younger sister, Anya lives her life outside of the spotlight, and not much is known about her private life.
She appears to have nothing to do with Hollywood and instead works as an accountant, according to her younger brother Cameron. "She tells me she loves numbers, I don't really get that," he said on Today in 2018.
Lachlan worked with Margot on 2020's Birds of Prey
Lachlan Robbie
Margot's older brother, Lachlan, is a stuntman and has even joined forces with his sister, appearing in 2020's Birds of Prey, which starred Margot as Harley Quinn. Sharing a photo of them on set at the time, he wrote on Instagram: "This photo it’s one of the highest points in my career. To work alongside you on Birds of Prey and seeing your professionalism and dedication to your craft on set and at home to deliver something for people to enjoy is always motivating.
"To finally work alongside you was one of my high points. Being able to share the experience of your creation and be a part of it. Thank you. P.S. I'm sure you enjoyed the ability to spend 6 months beating me up guilt-free." Lachlan's other stunt credits include Aquaman, Alien: Covenant, and Ticket to Paradise.
Cameron was Margot's date to the 2020 BAFTAs
Cameron Robbie
Like his big sister, Cameron is an actor and has appeared in Neighbours, the same show Margot got her start in aged 17. He also appeared in the 2016 short film People You May Know, the 2022 acclaimed short film Mark Targets, and 2023's Romance at the Vineyard.
Cameron is very supportive of his sister, and the pair have great sibling banter. When Margot was nominated for a BAFTA for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Bombshell in February 2020, she revealed the "very brotherly thing" he told her before the awards. "He goes, 'So even if you've won, you're still going to lose,'" she recalled to The Upcoming."
Margot lost out on the BAFTA, and Cameron couldn't help but playfully jibe at his sister on social media. "Funny world this one turned out to be. Incredibly amazed by you and your work," he wrote. "P.S. - Sorry you lost. Twice. At the same time… P.p.s - me on the other hand, I've actually never lost a BAFTA."
Margot as a child
Childhood
Margot grew up on a farm in rural Dalby, Queensland, Australia, and she had a very active childhood. "All my fondest memories are outdoors," she told Vogue. "The first thing that comes to mind is playing outside, in the backyard, making cubbies, going out to the farm, going to the rockpool."
She is the first to admit that she never expected to become an actor based on her upbringing. "My siblings and I went boar-hunting and surfing, and I grew up learning more about agriculture and animal husbandry than you could imagine," she told The Resident in 2017. "It was not the kind of upbringing that you could ever have expected would lead anyone into acting."
Margot is very close to her mother, Sarie Kessler
Relationship with mom
Margot and her siblings were raised by their physiotherapist mother, Sarie Kessler, after she split from her husband, Doug Robbie, a sugarcane tycoon and farm owner, when the Suicide Squad star was five years old.
"She's an amazing woman," Margot told The Resident. "She was a single mother raising my brothers and my sister, and I by herself, and we didn't make life easy for her. We were always fighting, and my mum had to be a very strong woman to hold things together."
Margot is very close to her mom, who has accompanied her to several red carpet events, and as a present for her 60th birthday, the actress paid off her mortgage.
