Meet Margot Robbie's 3 siblings, including an actor and stuntman

Cameron was Margot's date to the 2020 BAFTAs

Like his big sister, Cameron is an actor and has appeared in Neighbours, the same show Margot got her start in aged 17. He also appeared in the 2016 short film People You May Know, the 2022 acclaimed short film Mark Targets, and 2023's Romance at the Vineyard.

Cameron is very supportive of his sister, and the pair have great sibling banter. When Margot was nominated for a BAFTA for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Bombshell in February 2020, she revealed the "very brotherly thing" he told her before the awards. "He goes, 'So even if you've won, you're still going to lose,'" she recalled to The Upcoming."

Margot lost out on the BAFTA, and Cameron couldn't help but playfully jibe at his sister on social media. "Funny world this one turned out to be. Incredibly amazed by you and your work," he wrote. "P.S. - Sorry you lost. Twice. At the same time… P.p.s - me on the other hand, I've actually never lost a BAFTA."