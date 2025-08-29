Michael J. Fox joined by rarely seen son Sam for wild night out

Michael J. Fox and his son, Sam, appear to share a love for heavy metal music. The Back to the Future star was joined by his only son for a wild night out in Amagansett, New York, on Thursday. The duo attended the launch of the 'Maximum Metallica' channel on SiriusXM at Stephen Talkhouse, before the "Enter Sandman" icons took to the stage for a rousing performance of some of their greatest hits. Michael, 64, and Sam, 36, posed for photos outside the event, and their striking similarity was clear to see.

Both opted for a laid-back look, with Michael rocking double-denim and a red T-shirt, accessorizing with a pair of dark-lens sunglasses. Sam, meanwhile, wore tinted glasses and opted for a lighter-wash pair of denim jeans and a beige sweater. The father and son duo happily posed for photos, and both had smiles on their faces as they wrapped an arm around each other.

Alongside Sam, Michael and his wife of over 30 years, Tracy Pollan, are also parents to twins Aquinnah Kathleen Fox and Schuyler Frances Fox, both 30, and Esmé Annabelle Fox, 23. Sam, like the rest of his siblings, shares an extremely close bond with his parents, stepping out to support them at events and red carpets from time to time.

Speaking previously with Good Housekeeping, Michael explained that despite his battle with Parkinson's disease (which he was diagnosed with at the age of 22 and made public at 29), his children have adapted to the situation beautifully. He opened up about family rituals, saying: "We'll go up to the country. And it's not unusual to make popcorn and then for all six of us to climb into bed and watch TV – just bodies everywhere. We are a really affectionate family, and we laugh a lot."

He added: "And you know, with Parkinson's, my kids just make the transition. If I am reaching for something, they will just do it and carry on. Again, people say to me, 'How do you cope?' And I think, 'Cope?!' It's really hard to even think that way. Sometimes I'll stop and think, 'Am I selling short the experience my family is having?' But then I'll look back at it and say, no – they're having fun."

TV return

The year is already shaping up to be an eventful one for the family, following a big 2024 in which Schuyler tied the knot and Sam announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Molly Milstein.

In January, Michael received the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom from outgoing President Joe Biden, and in May, the actor announced a brand new memoir titled Future Boy: Back to the Future and My Journey Through the Space-Time Continuum. It was also revealed that Michael is returning to the screen for a major guest-starring role in the hit Emmy-nominated Apple TV+ series Shrinking.

The actor has not appeared in a film since 2019's See You Yesterday (excluding a voice role in 2021's Back Home Again and an appearance in his own Apple TV+ documentary) or on TV since 2020's The Good Fight.