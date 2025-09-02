Jeff Goldblum's rare family photos with 2 lookalike kids have fans saying the same thing

Jeff Goldblum rarely shares photos of his two sons, Charlie, 10, and River, eight, but he made an exception on Monday and posted a carousel of fun family snapshots, which revealed a glimpse at their jam-packed summer. The Jurassic Park star, 72, and his wife, Emilie Livingston, 42, treated their boys to a day out at Universal Studios, which saw Charlie and River hiding inside Jaws' mouth, a trip to Emilie's native Canada, and there was also a celebration for Charlie's tenth birthday, which featured a delicious-looking cake. "The vibes…Goldblum Summer, 2025. @emiliegoldblum," Jeff captioned the photos.

His fans loved the rare glimpse inside his life, and many agreed that Jeff has been blessed with a "beautiful family." One commented: "Beautiful family and beautiful photos." A second said: "What a beautiful family you have – thanks for sharing the great photos!" A third added: "Beautiful family, man! Congrats." A fourth wrote: "Beautiful family, Jeff."

© WireImage Jeff and Emilie are parents to two sons

Jeff and Emilie, a former Canadian Olympic rhythmic gymnast and dancer, married in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles in November 2014. Less than a year later, they welcomed Charlie in July 2015, followed by River in April 2017. Fatherhood came later in life for Jeff, who has spoken openly about becoming a dad at 62. In an interview with The Independent last year, the actor described the experience as nothing short of transformative. "It's amazing," he shared. "Every emotion comes up, and you are forced to examine everything that you model and could be better at. It's a great task and opportunity."

In a 2022 interview with Hoda Kotb on Today, Jeff opened up about the joys and challenges of raising young children and how fatherhood has impacted his marriage. "It's amazing," he said at the time. "It's revivifying and has enhanced my relationship with my wife. And it's challenging and it's sometimes maddening and very volatile. As you know, at 3 and 5, 5 and 7, they can be like feral creatures unleashed. Oh yeah, and sweet and amazing. It's great."



© Instagram Jeff and his family had a fun-filled summer

© Instagram Jeff became a first-time dad at 62 and is now a parent to sons Charlie and River

Despite his global fame, Jeff has made it clear that he wants his sons to forge their own paths. Speaking on the iHeartPodcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi, he revealed how he is instilling values of independence and hard work in Charlie and River. "Hey, you know, you've got to row your own boat," he tells them. "It's an important thing to teach kids. I'm not going to do it for you. And you're not going to want me to do it for you."

Jeff encourages his sons to discover what drives them and where their passions intersect with the world's needs. "You've got to figure out how to find out what's wanted and needed and where that intersects with your love and passion and what you can do," he said. "And even if it doesn't, you might have to do that anyway."