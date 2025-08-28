Tom Brady’s chiseled son Jack makes rare public outing with mom Bridget Moynahan — see photo

Jack Brady is already having the time of his life in his 18th year! The son of Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan celebrated his milestone birthday on August 22, complete with a gushing tribute from his dad, and now is in New York City spending some well-deserved time with his mom. And the pair are keeping their traditions alive with a trip to the US Open earlier this week, a rare public outing for the mother-son duo.

Bridget, 54, took to her Instagram page with a rare photo alongside her towering teen son, with the striking Jack presenting himself as a strapping twin of his famous dad's. The Blue Bloods actress, who attended the game as a guest of the Emirates Airline Suite, wore a white sweater while Jack sported a navy blue polo.

"Traditions at the @usopen. Thank you @emirates for hosting an incredible night of tennis," she captioned a selfie of the pair with the court behind them, and fans noted just how much Jack looked like his parents, while also taking in how rare it was to see a glimpse of the famously private star's personal life.

"Definitely see Mom in him too. Very handsome young man," one commented, with another adding: "So good to see you with him, we always see him with Tom, which is not [a] bad thing but love seeing the love you have for each other." A third also wrote: "He looks like both of his parents to me… handsome young man – you've done an awesome job mum!"

Tom, 48, will often share photos of himself playing golf or football with his son, who has taken after him in many ways, most notably his love for sports and his athletic physique. Tom also shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, while Bridget is a stepmom to her now-husband Andrew Frankel's three children from his previous marriage.

On his big birthday, the former New England Patriots quarterback penned on Instagram: "From little steps to big dreams, happy birthday Jack. You've always shown grace, courage, love and kindness since God blessed us with your arrival. I'm so proud of the man you are! Welcome to adulthood, it comes with higher credit card limits, bigger bills, and no curfew… OK maybe not all at once!"

"There is a saying that a dad's heart soars with his children's happiness, not with his own…truer words could not be spoken," he continued. "We love you so much and I know this will be your best year yet." Fans inundated the post with birthday wishes and sweet messages, including one from Bridget's friend and Blue Bloods co-star Donnie Wahlberg, who simply wrote: "HBD Jack!!"

Tom and Bridget have spoken highly of each other as co-parents in blended families following their split, with the latter telling People: "Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child, but also loved our child as if he was their own. I don't think you can ask for more than that."