Sarah Michelle Gellar unveils extravagant $84k gift for daughter's sweet 16th

Sarah Michelle Gellar and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., spared no expense when it came to celebrating their daughter, Charlotte's sweet sixteenth. The I Know What You Did Last Summer stars treated their only daughter to an extravagant gift to mark her special day – a brand new shiny black Jeep Rubicon, which was adorned with a large red bow. The lavish new set of wheels comes with a hefty price tag, as seen in a recent YouTube review of the 2025 model, which costs around $84,000.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum took to Instagram on Friday to pen a heartfelt tribute to Charlotte and shared a peek into the birthday celebrations, which included balloons and sparklers. She also shared some adorable throwback photos of her holding her daughter as a baby. "16 years ago today, you made me a mom. I believe the quote is … a daughter is just a little girl who grows up to be your best friend.

"Charlotte, you are that and so much more. You are strong, you are inspiring, you are kind, you are funny (almost as funny as me) and most importantly you are one of a kind, the best kind. I'm so lucky to call you my best friend. And I'm equally excited to finally be your passenger PRINZEss," she concluded.

Sarah and Freddie, who married in 2002 after meeting in 1997 on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer, are also parents to son, Rocky, who turned 13 on September 20. The couple are very protective of their children and rarely post photos of their kids on social media, and if they do share family snaps, they are sure to cover their kids' faces with emojis to preserve their privacy.

© Instagram Sarah and Freddie gifted Charlotte a shiny new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

© Instagram Charlotte's new car costs around $84,000

Charlotte may follow in her parents' footsteps as she's shown an interest in acting. But Sarah and Freddie are reluctant for her to appear on the big screen. "We have rules in place", Sarah explained. "[She] can't be in front of a camera until she graduates high school. I'll never stop her from being on a set. But she’s just not going on camera while she’s living under our roof. There’ll be different expectations for her, so she needs to learn everything there is first."

Sarah has revealed that as parents, she and Freddie are "stricter than most". One key boundary they have set for their children is that they don't have social media. The parents have even set screen time limits on their kids' phones. "They get whatever amount of time per day that we deem acceptable", Sarah said.

© Getty Images Sarah and Freddie are now parents to two teenagers after their son Rocky turned 13 on September 20

Meanwhile, Freddie has said that fatherhood is essentially a full-time job for him. "When my daughter was born, that was pretty much it for me", he said. "I became a full-time father. It's not a job. It's what I love to do." He recently admitted that it can be a "tough battle" to remain patient with the demands of two teenagers.

© Instagram Sarah and Freddie do not reveal their kids faces on social media

"The practicing of patience in the face of teenage power is a tough battle. It's like All Might versus whatever horrible villain he was facing in My Hero Academia, that level of difficulty," he told People, referring to the anime series. "Patience, I think, is the ultimate power, and if you don't have it, it's a muscle you have to work out. So, definitely put the time in because it will help you win all the arguments."