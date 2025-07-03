Meet Sarah Michelle Gellar's famous father-in-law ahead of Walk of Fame honor

Freddie Prinze Jr. is an actor who is mostly known for being heavily involved in the Star Wars franchise, and for the popular movies, She's All That, and I Know What You Did Last Summer.

He may be Jr., but did you know that his father, Freddie Prinze is a famous actor and comedian as well? Find out more about the senior Freddie's impressive career.

Who was Freddie Prinze?

Freddie was best known for acting in NBC's hit TV series, Chico and the Man, in which he portrayed the character of Francisco "Chico" Rodriguez, as well as the film, The Million Dollar Rip Off.

© Getty Images Comedian Freddie Prinze is the father of actor Freddie Prinze Jr.

Growing up, he secretly auditioned for the High School of Performing Arts in New York and that is where he got his start in the entertainment world. In fact, he dropped out during his senior year to get an early start to his aspirations as a comedian.

The motivated actor began his career by performing at popular comedy clubs in New York City, which included The Improv and Catch a Rising Star.

The comedian, who was originally born as Frederick Karl Pruetzel, upgraded his stage name to include Prinze because he wanted to be known as the reigning prince of comedy. He originally hoped to be the king of comedy, however, Alan King held that role, therefore he went for prince instead.

© Getty Images Freddie married Katherine Elaine Cochran and only shared Freddie Jr. with her

His debut TV appearance occurred during an episode of Jack Paar Tonite. He also made history at only 19 years old, when he was the youngest comedian who did a sit-down interview on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, in 1973.

Freddie married Katherine Elaine Cochran, and shared his child Freddie Jr., with her. The promising actor tragically committed suicide at the age of 22. After his death, Freddie was honored with the Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2004.

© Getty Images Freddie Jr. met Sarah on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997

Sarah Michelle Gellar's connection to Freddie Prinze

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar has been married to Freddie's only child, Freddie Prinze Jr. since 2002. The couple met while they were on set for the movie, I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997. Sarah is mostly known for her role as Buffy Summers in the hit TV series, Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

She recently shared a video of her huge announcement and connection to her father-in-law, Freddie on her social media page. The actress revealed that she will be honored with her own Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2026, much like Freddie.

© Getty Images Sarah will be getting a Hollywood Walk of Fame star just like her father-in-law

In the posted clip online, her husband surprised her with the news by having her tune into the Hollywood Walk of Fame press conference.

Once her name was called out, she asked, "really," and her husband jokingly responded: "Nah, it's just a prank." While holding a plaque of a miniature star, the actress expressed: "This means a lot in our family and now I get to join my father-in-law."