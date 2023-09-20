Inside Sarah Michelle Gellar's teen daughter's ultra-private life and rare photos as she turns 14

Sarah Michelle Gellar is already deep into dealing with the angsty teenage years with her daughter with Freddie Prinze Jr. but she wouldn't have it any other way.

The couple, who have been together for over 20 years, share two kids: Charlotte Grace, 14, and Rocky James, 11. On Tuesday, September 21, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum took to Instagram to honor Charlotte's 14th birthday, sharing rarely-seen photos of the birthday girl.

In the sweet post, the mom-of-two wrote: "They say daughters give you an equal number of wrinkles from smiling and worrying. Charlotte, from the day you were born, I smile bigger, laugh louder and love so much greater," adding: "I love every inch of you (even the teenage part)."

The heartfelt tribute was a rare sighting of Charlotte – albeit a throwback – as her mom doesn't often share her kids with the public eye.

The family-of-four live primarily in Los Angeles, and despite Charlotte and Rocky's proximity to Hollywood – not to mention their family's acting legacy – Sarah has previously been adamant about her kids not diving into that world, or at least not yet.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year, the actress did confess her daughter has shown an interest in following in her mom's footsteps, but Sarah herself is not as keen.

She admitted the idea "scared the [expletive]" out of her, and that she and Freddie have "rules in place," when it comes to their kids and the silver screen.

Sarah explained: "[Charlotte] can't be in front of a camera until she graduates high school," adding: "She says to me, 'That's unfair. You were a child actor.' Yes, I was. But I was not the child of two famous parents."

She then noted: "I'll never stop her from being on a set," – Sarah herself started working on sets as an actress aged five – before maintaining: "But she's just not going on camera while she's living under our roof. There'll be different expectations for her, so she needs to learn everything there is first."

Sarah is just as adamant for her kids' privacy when it comes to social media, and speaking with Yahoo! Life last year, she said her kids don't have any socials, though admitted: "Our rules are probably stricter than most."

She explained: "They're allowed to look sometimes when it's our phones," and though they can sometimes complain, she joked: "Sometimes, our kids will be like 'You guys are the strictest household!' But I say, 'Yes, but everyone still wants to come here!'"

Sarah went as far as to describe giving young kids social media akin to getting a Paw Patrol tattoo on your face at age five, adding: "Because at that age, there's nothing better than Paw Patrol. And now you're ten and [13], and you still have these tattoos on your face and it's not even who you are anymore."

She continued: "I believe kids need to know what their limitations are, and they actually thrive in that environment. We're not mean, we're not unnecessarily strict, but we have rules."

