Reese Witherspoon admits real reason she parents third son Deacon differently than his older siblings

For Reese Witherspoon's third go at being a mom, things look a little different. The The Morning Show actress first became a mom when she was only 23 years old, and welcomed daughter Ava Phillippe, 26, with Ryan Phillippe, who she had met while working on the set of Cruel Intentions and married three months before Ava's arrival in 1999. They then welcomed son Deacon, 21, in October 2003, before ultimately divorcing in 2008. The Hello Sunshine founder then welcomed her third child, son Tennessee, 12, with ex-husband Jim Toth, and she admits that by the time she had her third, she became "completely wrung-out and tired."

Speaking with the New York Times for a new episode of The Interview, Reese, 49, was asked if when it comes to raising Tennessee, she is "different as a parent this time around," to which she confessed: "Oh, for sure. I'm exhausted," adding: "I'm completely wrung-out and tired."

© Instagram Reese welcomed Tennessee in September 2012

The doting mom went on to explain how she handles moments where that exhaustion reaches her peak and she loses her "cool." She shared: "I turn to my youngest and I go, 'You got to call your brother and sister. They wore me out. I'm so tired. Like, eat the cookie. Go to bed late. Just do it, you know, but like, think about how it's going to make you feel.'"

"And then like beyond that, I'm so tired,” she noted, emphasizing that she has "been parenting for 25 years." Scroll below for more photos of Reese and her look-alike children.

1/ 5 © WireImage Reese's mini-mes Reese, pictured above in 2010, first became a mom when she was 23 years old

2/ 5 © Instagram Ava Ava is following in her mom's footsteps and pursuing an acting career

3/ 5 © Taylor Hill,Getty Deacon Deacon is both pursuing an acting career and a music career while studying at NYU

4/ 5 © @reesewitherspoon Instagram Tennessee Reese said parenting is different for her on her third go