Reese Witherspoon admits real reason she parents third son Deacon differently than his older siblings

The The Morning Show alum shares daughter Ava, 26, and son Deacon, 21, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and son Tennessee, 12, with ex-husband Jim Toth

reese witherspoon and son tennessee sitting at a table© Instagram
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
For Reese Witherspoon's third go at being a mom, things look a little different. The The Morning Show actress first became a mom when she was only 23 years old, and welcomed daughter Ava Phillippe, 26, with Ryan Phillippe, who she had met while working on the set of Cruel Intentions and married three months before Ava's arrival in 1999. They then welcomed son Deacon, 21, in October 2003, before ultimately divorcing in 2008. The Hello Sunshine founder then welcomed her third child, son Tennessee, 12, with ex-husband Jim Toth, and she admits that by the time she had her third, she became "completely wrung-out and tired."

Speaking with the New York Times for a new episode of The Interview, Reese, 49, was asked if when it comes to raising Tennessee, she is "different as a parent this time around," to which she confessed: "Oh, for sure. I'm exhausted," adding: "I'm completely wrung-out and tired."

Reese and son Tennessee on the beach© Instagram
Reese welcomed Tennessee in September 2012

The doting mom went on to explain how she handles moments where that exhaustion reaches her peak and she loses her "cool." She shared: "I turn to my youngest and I go, 'You got to call your brother and sister. They wore me out. I'm so tired. Like, eat the cookie. Go to bed late. Just do it, you know, but like, think about how it's going to make you feel.'"

"And then like beyond that, I'm so tired,” she noted, emphasizing that she has "been parenting for 25 years." Scroll below for more photos of Reese and her look-alike children.

Reese Witherspoon and Children Ava and Deacon attends the Reese Witherspoon Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Induction Ceremony on December 1, 2010 in Hollywood, California© WireImage

Reese's mini-mes

Reese, pictured above in 2010, first became a mom when she was 23 years old

reese witherspoon with daughter ava phillippe birthday celebration© Instagram

Ava

Ava is following in her mom's footsteps and pursuing an acting career

Deacon Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon attend the 2024 WSJ Magazines Innovator Awards at Museum of Modern Art on October 29, 2024 in New York City© Taylor Hill,Getty

Deacon

Deacon is both pursuing an acting career and a music career while studying at NYU

Reese with her son Tennessee© @reesewitherspoon Instagram

Tennessee

Reese said parenting is different for her on her third go

reese witherspoon 3 children© Instagram

The Witherspoons

Reese's kids are 26, 21, and 12 years old

