George Stephanopoulos' wife Ali Wentworth calls out their daughter as she shares glimpse into hectic moving day

Ali Wentworth knows doing a move isn't for the weak — especially when it involves a kid and college.

This week, the Ali's Well That Ends Well author is busy with back to school, moving in her daughter Harper into a new apartment as she heads into her third year at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

In addition to Harper, 20, the doting mom also shares daughter Elliott, 22, with her husband George Stephanopoulos, who she married in 2001.

© Getty Images The Stephanopoulos-Wentworth family

Amid the college move, Ali took to Instagram with candor and shared a photo of how it's going, taking a cheeky jab at her daughter's contributions.

Ali shared a photo of herself sitting on the floor in the process of assembling a curved white desk, surrounded by cardboard boxes, tools and packing materials.

"Move in day… I'm sweating and assembling furniture with wrenches," she wrote in her caption, adding: "Swipe to see what my daughter set up…" The subsequent photo was one of a Kitessensu cocktail shaker set, which includes a shaker, jigger, stirrer, bar spoon, tongs and an opener all assembled on a wooden stand.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over it, with one remarking: "College has really progressed from the Laura Ashley bed-in-bag era," as others followed suit with: "Miss those days!!!!" and: "Harper is well trained," as well as: "Great job! Your daughter did a phenomenal job as well."

© Instagram Elliott and Harper

At Vanderbilt, Harper goes to school with her dad's Good Morning America co-star Lara Spencer's daughter Katharine, plus Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter with Chris Martin, Apple, is also a student there. Meanwhile, George and Ali's eldest daughter Elliott graduated from Brown University earlier this year, at the same time as Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' daughter Carys, plus Gwyneth and Chris' son Moses is a rising sophomore at the Ivy League.

© Instagram Ali and George are based in New York City

During an appearance on LIVE with Kelly & Mark last year, George opened up about becoming empty nesters with Ali, admitting to hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, who are also now empty nesters, that they were "really apprehensive about it."

He explained: "We had kids right when we got married, so this was the first time we were alone together in the house," but maintained: "It was pretty great."

© Instagram The couple has spent their summer out East

Further sharing insight into how life at home changed for him and Ali, as Mark joked whether they had to "think of stuff to talk about," he confessed: "We did start having dinner earlier, 5:30pm, given my schedule, watched a lot of TV."

Kelly then noted: "We went to visit Lola [during her time abroad in London], and she and I had so many conversations, shallow, deep, we ran the gamut," which George resonated with. He added: "There's something about being in a new environment, everyone sees each other in a slightly different way," but that: "When they come back, it's like they never left."