Reese Witherspoon left in disbelief over handsome son Deacon's before-and-after photos as he marks 21st birthday

Reese Witherspoon cannot believe it — her youngest son Deacon is officially an adult!

The Legally Blonde actress' son, who she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, celebrated his milestone 21st trip around the son on Wednesday, October 23, and she left fans in awe as she shared then-and-now photos in honor of the special day.

In addition to the birthday boy, the Hello Sunshine founder is also a mom to daughter Ava Phillippe, 25, plus son Tennessee, 12, who she shares with Jim Toth, her husband from 2011 to 2023. She and her Cruel Intentions co-star were married from 1999 to 2008.

In honor of Deacon's birthday, Reese took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming tribute, starting off with a throwback photo of the two in which Deacon is still a little kid, followed by another photo of them enjoying dinner by the water, in which he looks all handsome and grown up.

In her caption, the mom-of-three wrote: "Can't believe that this amazing young man is turning 21!! Happy birthday, @deaconphillippe."

She continued: "You came into my life to bring me joy, wisdom, and so much love," and concluded: "You light up my life with your beautiful spirit! I love you so much."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and further wish Deacon a very happy birthday, though first he endearingly replied: "Love u," with a string of red heart emojis.

Then one fan noted: "You are twins!" as others followed suit with: "Still just as handsome as ever! And still looks a lot like his mama," and: "Happy happy birthday Deacon! Congrats on raising such a kind brilliant man!" as well as: "Happy Birthday to your handsome boy twin!"

Deacon, an aspiring musician, is currently studying at New York University, where fellow nepo babies Ryder Robinson (Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson), Gracie McGraw (Tim McGraw and Faith Hill), Lola and Michael Consuelos (Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos), and others have also studied.

Last year, he went viral when he made a surprise appearance on TikTok star Caleb Simpson's account, where he catches famous and non-famous people alike, planned or unplanned, on the street and requests an apartment tour.

As soon as Caleb spotted him on the corner of Bleecker and Christopher, he was quickly asked how much he pays for rent in New York City, though he kept coy and simply shrugged: "West Village prices man." The average price for a studio or one bedroom apartment in the area ranges around the $3k to $7k mark.

Though he kept mum on his rent, Deacon happily opened the doors to his home, a brick-lined duplex with hardwood floors, bright windows — and roommates! The NYU junior then proudly showed off their cozy living room set-up, their vinyl-clad brick wall, plus his room, where he keeps his keyboard and at-home music studio setup.