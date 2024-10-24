Meet Reese Witherspoon's 3 children with exes Ryan Phillippe and Jim Toth

To some she may be Elle Woods or Annette Hargrove or Tracy Flick or Bradley Jackson, but to her three kids, Reese Witherspoon will always be mom, first and foremost.

The Legally Blonde actress first became a mom when she was just 23 years old in 1999, when she welcomed her daughter Ava Phillippe, now 25, with her then-fiancé Ryan Phillippe.

The Cruel Intentions co-stars met at the Hello Sunshine founder's 21st birthday party in 1997, and got engaged the following year. They married in June 1999, some months after the premiere of Cruel Intentions, and welcomed Ava the following September.

The former couple, who also share son Deacon Phillippe, 21, ultimately filed for divorce in 2006. In 2010, she started dating talent agent Jim Toth; they married in 2011, welcomed son Tennessee in 2012, and in 2023, they announced their divorce.

Read on for all there is to know about Reese's three kids.

Ava, 25

Ava was born in Los Angeles on September 9, 1999, and Reese hasn't shied away from speaking candidly about the fears that came with becoming a mom when she was so young.

Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2020, she confessed: "To be completely candid, I was terrified," and added: "I got pregnant when I was 22 years old, and I didn't know how to balance work and motherhood, you just do it."

Ava has grown up to be her mom's absolute twin, and the two always leave fans in awe when they showcase just how much they look alike. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley, and in addition to working as a model and showcasing her art on social media, she has also earned praise from fans for being outspoken about issues such as body shaming and speaking candidly about her sexuality.

Earlier this year, she shared an empowering video on TikTok about body shaming, in which she explained how she "saw two different strangers commenting on my body," one that "said I should get Ozempic because I'm too fat…" and another that "accused me of starving myself because I'm too thin."

She continued: "My weight did not change in the time period between their comments (and it wouldn't be any of their business if it did!)" and declared: "It's such bull [expletive]," and reminded fans: "No one deserves to be picked apart for what they look like. You don't always know what someone's gone through or what they struggle with. But no matter who you are… Your beauty exceeds such superficial measurements."

Deacon Phillippe, 21

Reese and Ryan welcomed Deacon, whose middle name is Reese, on October 23, 2003. On his recent milestone 21st birthday, Reese took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of the two in which he is still a little kid, followed by another photo of them enjoying dinner by the water, in which he looks all handsome and grown up.

In her caption, the doting mom wrote: "Can't believe that this amazing young man is turning 21!! Happy birthday, @deaconphillippe. You came into my life to bring me joy, wisdom, and so much love," and concluded: "You light up my life with your beautiful spirit! I love you so much."

In addition to working on his budding music career — he has released a few singles, "THE BUZZ.," "Love For The Summer," and "Long Run" are some — he is also currently a student at New York University.

In 2023, he went viral when he made a surprise appearance on TikTok star Caleb Simpson's account, where he catches famous and non-famous people alike, planned or unplanned, on the street and requests an apartment tour.

As soon as Caleb spotted him on the corner of Bleecker and Christopher, he was quickly asked how much he pays for rent in New York City, though he kept coy and simply shrugged: "West Village prices man." Though he kept mum on his rent, Deacon happily opened the doors to his home, a brick-lined duplex with hardwood floors, bright windows — and roommates! The NYU junior then proudly showed off their cozy living room set-up, their vinyl-clad brick wall, plus his room, where he keeps his keyboard and at-home music studio setup.

Tennessee, 12

Tennessee, who was born on September 27, 2012 and just turned 12, is definitely the more private of the three Witherspoon kids.

He has however made some appearances alongside his family, and on their social media accounts. For his most recent 12th birthday, Reese shared a photo of him in which he looks all grown up, and wrote: "Happy 12th Birthday to my wonderful son, Tenn! I'm so lucky to have your joyful, curious, hilarious spirit in my life making me laugh everyday. I love you, buddy."

He was also celebrated by his older sister Ava on her Instagram Stories. She first shared a photo of him as a toddler and then another recent one, and wrote: "Can't believe my once tiny baby brother… is now 12 years & about to be my same height."

She added: "Happy happy birthday to this quick-witted, funny, curious & thoughtful dude that I'm lucky enough to call my baby brother."