Rebel Wilson's daughter Royce looks so grown up in new photos from family celebration

It is an extra special weekend for Rebel Wilson and her wife Ramona Agruma. On Sunday, September 28, the Pitch Perfect actress and the fashion designer rang in their milestone first wedding anniversary, just over three years after the former confirmed they were in a relationship, simultaneously coming out. However, as the Australia native shared a round of photos of the celebrations, it was their daughter Royce Lillian, and how grown up she looks already, who stole the show.

Following her anniversary celebrations, Rebel took to Instagram and shared a slew of photos of the special day, starting off with one of them standing outside famed London hotel Claridge's in Mayfair. In it, she is seen wearing a button down shirt paired with a gray cape, black trousers, and a Dior bag, while her wife wore a striped shirt layered under a blush Dior coat, paired with a pink Hermès Birkin. Royce looked adorable in a navy skirt with suspenders paired with a ruffled blouse and gray socks.

© Getty Ramona and Rebel with their daughter in September 2024

"Happy Anniversary @ramonaagruma," Rebel wrote in her caption with a kissing emoji, and fans and celebrity friends alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it. "You all are so perfect," fellow Pitch Perfect alum Brittany Snow wrote, as their co-star Adam DeVine, added: "Happy anniversary! And my god is your daughter the cutest! Love ya Rebs!"

Others followed suit with: "Happy Anniversary lovelies! Great date!" and: "Awww the cutest family ever. Happy anniversary," as well as: "Oh my goodnessss!!! Happy anniversary to you both!!! Such a beautiful family." Scroll below for more photos of Rebel, Ramone and Royce.

1/ 5 © Instagram Happy anniversary Rebel and Ramona spent their anniversary in London.



2/ 5 © Instagram Anniversary lunch Rebel shared a sweet photo of Royce perusing the restaurant menu.



3/ 5 © Instagram Dressed by Dior The couple had almost fully Dior ensembles for their special day.



4/ 5 © Getty Earlier this year Rebel and Ramona at the Australian Open in January.

