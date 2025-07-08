Katherine Schwarzenegger's rarely-seen daughters take after dad Chris Pratt in new photos

Katherine Schwarzenegger's two daughters appear to be taking after their dad Chris Pratt.

Though the podcast host doesn't often share photos of her kids, at least not ones where their faces are visible, her latest highlight her daughters' blonde locks, just like their dad's.

She and the Guardians of the Galaxy actor, who have been married since 2019, are parents to daughters Lyla, four, and Eloise, two, son Ford, who was born in November of last year, plus the Marvel star is also a dad to son Jack, 12, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

© Instagram Katherine shared a glimpse into her Fourth of July celebrations

As the Fourth of July holiday weekend came to an end, Katherine took to Instagram and shared a round of photos of how the family celebrated, starting off with a loved-up snap of her and Chris with their arms around each other.

She next shared a sweet photo of her girls giving their backs to the camera, showing off their braided ponytails, followed by a mirror selfie in which she has her baby son Ford hoisted on her hip.

Katherine also included photos of some of the festive treats the party enjoyed, including an American flag sheet cake, plus a group photo featuring none other than Rob Lowe, a good friend of the couple, and his sons Matthew and John.

© Instagram The girls have blonde locks like their dad

The mom-of-three made the caption red, white and blue heart emojis, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, though first her mother Maria Shriver commented: "What a beautiful family you have created #happy holiday," and: "You are blessed [sic] love you mommy."

Others followed suit with: "How special… love your family outing photos... so glad you got to celebrate it together," and: "Those treats look amazing," as well as: "Looks like a great time with friends and family!"

© Instagram Ford is just over six months old

Katherine is Maria's eldest daughter with ex-husband Arnold Schwarzenegger. She recently gushed about welcoming Chris to the family, speaking on The Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast on May 27. "I'm so blessed with my son-in-law, who is so loving and spiritual, kind," she shared, adding: "He's such a great husband and father, and he is such a great member of our family."

Maria added that she feels the same way about her soon-to-be daughter-in-law, Abby, who her son Patrick has been dating since 2015, and emphasized how "important" that is for her. "When children get partners, how do those partners fit in? How do you welcome those partners? How does everybody make sure that they make room? How do we open up our hearts to make sure that we are a growing family — an inclusive family, a loving family?" she reflected.

© Getty Katherine and Chris with Maria in February

She maintained that it's her "job" to make space for that to happen successfully, and that she trusts that her kids know to "make room" when their siblings "bring somebody home."

"We've got to expand because our goal is to be welcoming," she further shared, adding: "And to be open and to keep communication going because you never want to put yourself in a place to make a brother or sister choose between their partner and their relationship with you."