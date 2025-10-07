Prince William offers rare insight into Prince George's academic interest: 'He's better than I am'

The Prince and Princess of Wales' children are all students at Lambrook School near their home on the Windsor Home Park estate, but the content of their studies remains out of the public domain. However, last week Prince William featured in a new interview with Schitt's Creek actor Eugene Levy, as part of the star's Apple TV+ show The Reluctant Traveler, where he offered a rare insight into Prince George's academic interests.

While looking at a "not particularly tall" Henry VIII's armour, William joked, "George, my son, is way better in history than I am, and I have to check with him now on my dates." Though the exact details of George's studies at Lambrook are not public knowledge, the national curriculum for pupils of his age for history has previously featured topics including the Norman Conquest, the Black Death, and the Reformation, as well as the French Revolutionary Wars and World Wars I and II. In his interests, perhaps George takes after his mother, who studied Art History at the University of St Andrews.

© Getty Images The Wales children attend Lambrook School

"I think it's fascinating that Prince George appears to have such a keen interest in history, particularly given he will one day be heir and then King," HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, Danielle Stacey, says. "Earlier this year, he joined the Prince and Princess of Wales for the veterans' tea party at Buckingham Palace to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, and we know that the young Prince asked the veterans about their wartime experiences. He may also be following in his grandfather, the King's footsteps, as Charles studied History, Archaeology, and Anthropology at Trinity College, Cambridge."

© Getty Lambrook School is situated near Windsor Castle

Alongside history, George's curriculum is extremely varied. Children in the Middle School at Lambrook are offered classes in English, Maths, French, Science, Latin, Greek, Geography, ICT, Art, Design & Technology, Drama, Music, RS, PE, Swimming, and Games. As a Year 8 student, George will also be expected to attend Saturday school, followed by an afternoon of sports fixtures.

George's sporting interests

Alongside his passion for history, George is a budding sportsman. While speaking with injured players at a rugby match in March, William revealed: "At weekends we go from one competition to the next. Louis is six, and he's just started touch rugby, and George is 11, and he plays a bit more. They do really enjoy it."

© Getty George has attended rugby matches with his parents, including on this occasion in 2022, when England played against Wales at Twickenham Stadium

© Getty Prince George shares his mother's interest in rugby

Meanwhile, William told Eugene Levy of his children's hobbies: "Charlotte does her netball as well as her ballet, and so keeping them busy with sports and being outdoors is really important. They're trying to learn musical instruments. I'm not sure how successful we're being with that. George loves his football and his hockey."