Pink and Caret Hart's two children mark emotional new chapter after star's health woes: 'So crazy'

Pink and Carey Hart are set to become empty nesters again – well, just for the day time, at least, as their two kids are heading back to school. The singer and her motocross racer husband share daughter Willow, 14, and son Jameson, eight, both of whom are quickly growing up to become twins of their famously striking parents. And Carey celebrated his little ones finding their way back to school after an eventful summer break, branching out into brand new avenues between them.

The former Special Forces contestant, 50, took to his Instagram page with a photo first of Willow, dressed in a pink cropped vest with straight cut jeans, a white belt, her backpack and a baby pink Stanley cup, with her coiffed hair and a bit of light glam. He then included one of Jameson, wearing graphic-printed shorts with a white tee and neon sneakers, flashing his braces with a big grin.

© Instagram Pink and Carey Hart's daughter Willow is off to high school!

He implied that Willow is off to start at a new performing arts high school of some kind, with the talented teen having taken to the stage to perform alongside her mother, 45, on several occasions, plus starring in school musical productions. "1st day of school for the kiddos!!!! So crazy that Willz is starting high school today," Carey wrote in his caption.

"My lil girl is growing up and taking the 1st major step in chasing her dream. You will be on Broadway one day. So proud of you," he sweetly gushed. For Jameson, who is affectionately named "Jamo" by his parents, his message was simple: "And Jamo, just don't eat too much glue," with a score of crying-laughing emojis.

Fans wished the tykes well on their first days of school, remarking upon how quickly Willow had grown up, going from the nine-year-old who featured on "Cover Me in Sunshine" to a full-fledged teenager. "High school!?!? When did this happen! praying for a successful school year for both," one commented, with another saying: "How did the time go by so fast! My son just started high school too! What a treasure it is to be their parents! Good luck Willz and Jamo!"

© Instagram Their eight-year-old son Jameson is starting a brand new school year too

Just days prior, though, the family capped off their vacation time with an unfortunate E. coli incident for Pink, who shared a photo of herself hooked up to an I.V. with some friends and her daughter beside her, casually sipping on a glass of wine. "Ahhh life and lemons and lemonade and great memories that I might remember," she quipped in her caption.

© Instagram Pink ended her vacation with an unfortunate E. coli strain

"This is all normal and everything is going really well," the text over the photo itself read, to which she added: "When you go on vacation and have food and E. coli decides to move into your gut you kill it with friends and daughters and red wine and a vitamin IV concoction." Fans inundated the "Trustfall" singer with comments wishing for a speedy recovery, and it seems like she's at least well enough to see her kids off on their new journeys.