The most dangerous foods for dogs – including ones you didn't know about

Qualified vet, Dr Suzanne Moyes, who partnered with natural dog food specialists, Green Pantry, explained why it's imperative that your dog steers clear of onions.

"A common staple around the home, onions can be toxic to dogs even in small amounts. Though they may seem innocent, onions are toxic to dogs and can cause gastrointestinal issues and even lead to further damage to your dog's health."

"Guidance from the FEDIAF (European Pet Food Industry Federation) advises against feeding any onion to your pet, as it can risk damaging their red blood cells by causing oxidative stress. This leads to Heinz body formation, which can result in the risk of haemolytic anaemia for your pet."

Garlic, meanwhile, contains sulfoxides and disulfides, which can damage red blood cells and cause anaemia. Chives and leeks also contain a similar toxin, which causes the same issue.

The Blue Cross charity states: "If anaemia sets in due to poisoning, your dog may become lethargic or have trouble breathing. You may also notice pale gums.

"Since these vegetables are often used in cooking, it's important not to share your meals with your dog just in case. If you've planted these vegetables in your garden, you should also make sure to fence them off from dogs who may be tempted."