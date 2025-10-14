The most dangerous foods for dogs – including ones you didn't know about

If you're a dog owner, you'll likely be aware that there are some foods out there that are detrimental to your pet's health. But even the most stringent owner can sometimes find that their dog has managed to get their paws on things that they shouldn't be eating. It can often be the way that your beloved pet has managed to consume food that falls on the floor, or from plates, without realising, meaning it's almost impossible to ensure that they don't ever come across anything that could be potentially poisonous.
There are some foods that might be obvious to dog owners that are a no-go, such as chocolate or grapes; however, there might be some foods that you weren't aware of that can pose a risk. The first and most important step is to have all of the knowledge and information to ensure you're keeping on top of your animal's health. Click through the gallery to find out which foods your pet should swerve at all costs…