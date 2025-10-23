Meet Jon Bon Jovi's four kids from famous son to business partner

Jon Bon Jovi is gearing up for an exciting next year as it was announced that his American rock and roll band would be heading to the United Kingdom as part of their Forever Tour. The news marks the first time the frontman will perform again across the pond since 2019. Bon Jovi are set to play in London and Edinburgh in August and September next year, with tickets going on sale on October 31 2025. The tour comes after Bon Jovi announced their upcoming collaborative album, Forever (Legendary Edition). The collection will feature reworked hits from the band's 2024 record, with the likes of Robbie Williams, Bruce Springsteen and Avril Lavigne also featuring. "There is a lot of joy in this announcement – joy that we can share these nights together with our amazing fans and joy that the band can be together," shared the singer. "I've spoken extensively on my gratitude but I will say it again, I'm deeply grateful that the fans and the brotherhood of this band have been patient and allowed me the time needed to get healthy and prepare for touring. I’m ready and excited!"

However, while many know Jon as the leading musician of the rock band, away from the spotlight, the 63-year-old is a doting dad to his children. The star shares four kids with his wife Dorothea Bongiovi; daughter Stephanie, and sons Jesse, Jake, and Romeo. Here's everything we know about the 'Livin' On A Prayer' hitmaker's family…

© Getty/Dave Benett Dorothea Bongiovi and Jon Bon Jovi married in 1989 Jon's wife Dorothea Bongiovi Back in the 80s, Jon and Dorothea Bongiovi were high school sweethearts. Nine years after meeting, the couple eloped to Las Vegas in 1989. "It shocked a lot of people — shocked about everybody: the band, management, agents, lawyers, parents, you name it," Jon told People. "It's a shame because it should have been a beautiful moment, but after we did it, people were trying to take it away. And 35 years later, we're still married." Dorothea shared with People that they've always "tried hard" to give their kids "a normal life." "I do sometimes corner them in the car on the way to school and ask them what they think about a mix of a new song," John said in 2016. "But I never make them listen to a whole record." "If they see my work ethic, maybe that will instill that in them," he told The Sunday Times in 2007. "I work hard at whatever I do, whether it's the football team, the philanthropic work or making records."

© Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag Stephanie Rose Bongiovi is the eldest child Stephanie Rose Bongiovi Stephanie Rose Bongiovi is the eldest of Bon Jovi's children, and is the reason the rockstar wrote the song 'I've Got The Girl.' As a child, Stephanie made occasional appearances on stage during Bon Jovi's tours. The 32-year-old has since followed in her dad's showbusiness footsteps, now working as a camera operator on TV shows. Back in 2017, Stephanie experienced a drug overdose in her dorm room whilst she was a student at Hamilton College. The teen was found unconscious but later managed to call her dad during her recovery. Speaking to Metro at the time, Bon Jovi described his daughter's hospitalization as the "worst time in his life". He said: "It was my worst moment as a father. The first thing she said was, I'm all right, but then she said this is what happened. You wake up, you shake it off and put your shoes on and say okay, I am on the way home."

© Getty Images for Hampton Water Jesse shares a business with his father Jesse Bongiovi Jesse is the eldest of Bon Jovi and Dorothea's sons, and is also his dad's business partner. The 30-year-old wine entrepreneur shares the rosé brand Hampton Water with his rockstar dad and Gérard Bertrand, which they launched in 2018. Bon Jovi shares a close relationship with his eldest. Speaking to People at the time of their rosé launch, the singer explained his joy of working with his son. "We walk into meeting together and I go, "Wow, it's my Mini-Me." He's thinking the way I'm thinking. It's been a dream," he said. Following in his parents' footsteps, Jesse tied the knot in the same Las Vegas Chapel on May 7, 2024, with his partner Jesse Light.

© Getty Images Jake is married to Millie Bobby Brown Jake Bongiovi Bon Jovi's 23-year-old son Jacob (Jake) is an actor, best known for his debut role in American romcom, Sweethearts. Millie Bobby Brown and Jake first sparked rumors of a relationship in June 2021, when he posted a sweet car shot of them together, though they kept things lowkey by simply calling each other their "bffs". The then-teenage sweethearts finally made things official with their red carpet debut in March 2022, when they attended the 2022 BAFTAs at the Royal Albert Hall in London hand in hand and posed for plenty of loved-up pictures. The couple married in an intimate ceremony in May 2024, and, a year later, announced that they welcomed a baby girl via adoption in a joint Instagram post. "This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption," they penned. "We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy."