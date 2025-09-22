Jon Bon Jovi reveals his 'crazy' life as a first time grandfather

Jon Bon Jovi has opened up on his 'crazy' life as a first time grandfather to Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown's first child. "It’s crazy, but great. Wonderful," Jon told Bunnie XO during an interview posted on TikTok. "They adopted a girl, we met the baby obviously and immediately that becomes your grandchild, you know what I mean?" he added. "Your baby.” The "Livin On A Prayer" singer also admitted that he's a bit of a pain as a grandfather. "It’s beautiful. I want to see pictures, like, every other day,” he shared. "I’m that pain in the butt guy already and, yeah, it’s cool." He also weighed in on their marriage. "We blessed it because we get it, you know?" he shared. "They’re sorta mature beyond their years. She comes from a family where her parents are still together and they married very young."

© Getty Images Jon Bon Jovi spoke about being a first time grandpa

"Her and Jake fell in love and we just thought, ‘OK, we’ll support this," he added. "And it’s working out."

And the two aren't just basking in the glory of being new parents to a baby girl, now they're also celebrating one whole year of marriage!

The couple took to their respective social media pages to mark the sweet milestone on Sunday, September 21.

© Getty Images Millie enjoyed a laugh with her father-in-law Jon Bon Jovi

While the pair privately first tied the knot in May 2024, they hosted a lavish second ceremony in Tuscany, Italy in front of their family and friends, including some of Millie's Stranger Things co-stars, with Matthew Modine even officiating.

Millie, 21, shared a photo from their wedding on Instagram, captioning it: "1 year married, I love being your wife," with a white heart emoji. Jake, 23, commented on the post: "Best wife ever I love you so much," and then shared his own post, another snap from the wedding. "One year in the books, many more to go. I love you so much my beautiful wife. Happy anniversary."

© Getty Images Millie Bobby Brown is a first time mom

Exactly one month prior, on August 21, Millie and Jake took to Instagram with a joint statement announcing the news that they'd become parents. "This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption," the statement read. "We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were three."

Speaking with Vanity Fair a few months after the Italian ceremony, Matthew, who plays Dr. Martin "Papa" Brenner on the hit Netflix series, shared of the big day: "It was absolutely sublime. I was surprised how emotional I became during the vows. I'd been witness to so much of Millie's private life and her professional career – and I'd seen her grow from that adorable child into a beautiful and thoughtful adult."