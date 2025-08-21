Millie Bobby Brown welcomes 'sweet' baby daughter with husband Jake Bongiovi via adoption

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Millie Bobby Brown, 21, welcomes 'sweet' baby daughter with husband Jake Bongiovi, 23, via adoption
The Stranger Things actress and her husband started dating in 2021 and tied the knot in May 2024

Jake Bongiovi (L) and British actress Millie Bobby Brown arrive for the premiere of Netflix's "Enola Holmes 2" at The Paris Theatre in New York City on October 27, 2022.© ANGELA WEISS
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
4 minutes ago
And then there were three! Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi are officially parents.

In a statement on Instagram, the Stranger Things actress, 21, announced that she and her husband, 23, had welcomed a baby daughter via adoption.

The couple started dating in June 2021, and tied the knot in May 2024; they are largely based on a farm in Georgia.

"This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption," Millie first announced in a post on Instagram Thursday, August 21.

"We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy," she went on, confirming: "And then there were three." The comments section on the post was disabled.

Speaking on the Smartless podcast earlier this summer with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes, Millie teased that motherhood was definitely on the horizon for her, despite her young age.

"I'm still really young, but my mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19, and you know, it's been my thing since before I met Jake," she said.

Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake pose for a photo in matching white outfits© Instagram
Millie and Jake have been together since 2021

The new mom maintained: "I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me and ... my grandmother is — she was a huge part of my life."

Millie added that Jake was on the same page as her as far as her plans of becoming a mom soon, but she emphasized that she also wanted to focus on furthering her career as an actress and producer, which started when she was a tween.

Millie walking hand in hand with Jake at the premiere for Enola Holmes 2© Getty Images
The couple tied the knot in 2024

"Jake knows how important it is to me, and of course I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it's so important to start a family. For me personally, like, it's a huge thing."

"Jake was like, 'We cannot do that until we get married,' so that was his thing," she then noted. "My thing was, I really want a family. I really want a big family."

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England© Getty Images
The pair live on a sprawling farm in rural Georgia

At the time, she already broached the idea of adopting. "I don't see having your own child, you know, as really any different as in adopting," she said, and emphasized: "For me, like, my home is full of love for anyone and anything, and so that is what we stand by, Jake and I — our energy in the house is like, 'The door is always open.'"

