Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's unexpected weekend jobs revealed

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are learning the "value of things" according to their mother, Meghan Markle, who revealed that the pair help sell produce from their garden at the local farmer's market on weekends.

The mother of two spoke on the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast, where she explained the lessons she wants to impart to her young children.

Green thumb

© Instagram Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet help sell produce at the local farmer's market

"We grow a lot of veggies. We sometimes do a little farmer's market stand," Meghan said, adding that it was important to teach Archie and Lilibet about money and privilege.

"There's a cost and a price for things, and I think that's key for children to understand, especially children who are very lucky to have a home that has privilege; you need to know that just like manners, and taking care of the things around you, there is a value on things," Meghan explained.

"Gardening is really really so great for children because it teaches them patience and teaches them to value and appreciate their food."

© Instagram The children are avid gardeners

The six-year-old and the four-year-old are avid gardening fans and even have their own equipment to help their parents in the backyard of their Montecito home.

"Our kids have real sets, they take their gardening very seriously," Meghan revealed on her Netflix show With Love, Meghan.

"I think it's nice to give kids seeds that they can plant. Things that they can watch grow easily and pick from, like sugar snap peas and basil."

Working mother

© Instagram The family recently took a trip to Disneyland

Elsewhere in the interview with Emma, the former actress opened up about being a present mother and juggling her busy schedule with raising her children.

"This is such a key age. I don't want to miss a moment for my children and I love that I can do drop off and pick up at school and do meetings in between and go to Disneyland for two days, as we just did," she shared. "And, you know, volunteer to serve hot lunch at school or be the chaperone for the kindergarten field trip."

Meghan admitted that she also loved making their school lunches, as it was another way to show her love.

"I love it at the end of a long day. The kids are down to bed at like 7ish. I can go downstairs, have a glass of wine, [and] I'm doing their little lunch," she explained. "I find joy in it for whatever reason and it can be therapeutic. That for me is one of my simple pleasures."

A stellar year

© Instagram Meghan announced that As Ever would be restocking their products on June 20

The 43-year-old has had an incredible year following the release of her Netflix show and the launch of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, which sold out its first batch of products in under an hour.

She teased an upcoming restock of the brand, which sells products like jam, honey, and tea, in an Instagram post on Monday.

"Oh yes, honey…sweet things await," Meghan wrote in the caption, alongside a photo of a stack of pancakes dripping in honey and sprinkled with raspberries. "Mark your calendars for June 20 at 8 a.m. PT – we're bringing back your favourites, plus some delicious surprises you won't want to miss!"

