Prince Archie's rule-breaking royal first we all forgot

In the latest episode of her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about how she had planned for motherhood to blend with her work life prior to giving birth to her first child, Prince Archie, in 2019.

"I will say, for myself – especially when they are baby babies and, yes, the crying, before I was mum, I’ve always wanted to be a mum," Meghan, 43, said. "I was like 'Oh gosh, I’m going to give a speech with a baby on my hip'."

However, she revealed this did not go to plan. "I had a whole vision – and then you fast forward… granted I had a lot of external things happening by the time I had both pregnancies and both babies. But it was not the way I envisioned it."

© Getty Meghan envisioned giving speeches with her baby on her hip

The closest her children have come to joining her on a royal engagement was in September 2019 when a 10-month-old Prince Archie experienced a rule-breaking royal first we all forgot.

Archie's rule-breaking first

The young royal joined his mother, as well as his father, Prince Harry, on a trip to South Africa amid his first royal tour. Meghan revealed that in, a turn of events that broke from royal tradition, the trip schedule was planned around Archie’s feeding times.

© Pool Prince Harry, Meghan, and their baby son Archie met Archbishop Desmond Tutu in South Africa

"We're doing well. I think the schedule – they have been very kind to me, because everything is based around Archie’s feed times," the former Suits actress admitted.

© Getty The trip fitted around Prince Archie

"So it's a full plate, but we’re making it work. It's worth it."

© Getty Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visited the District 6 Museum and Homecoming Centre in Cape Town

The portion of the trip featuring an appearance from Prince Archie included a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation.

© PPE/SIPA/Shutterstock The couple visited the Bo Kaap district of Cape Town

Archie warmed instantly to the former Archbishop of Cape Town, Desmond Tutu, accepting a kiss on the head from him. The prince also offered an insight into his blossoming personality as he bobbed up and down on his mother's lap, seemingly unfazed by the presence of the press. "He's an old soul," Meghan said of Archie, while Harry added of the attention: "I think he is used to it already."

Other destinations on Harry and Meghan's charity-centred tour included Malawi, Angola, South Africa, and Botswana.

Royal rebels

Having experienced a complex relationship with royal tradition, Harry and Meghan have never been afraid to do things their own way when it comes to raising their children.

© Getty Meghan and Harry spoke to the press in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle after she gave birth to Archie at The Portland Hospital

When Archie was born on 6 May 2019, his parents set the precedent. The news of a royal birth is usually shared on a ceremonial easel placed outside Buckingham Palace, however, the Sussexes opted to announce the news on Instagram and decided against a hospital photocall.

© Instagram / @meghan Meghan is raising her kids her own way

DISCOVER: Meghan Markle just dressed Prince Archie in the priciest kids' PJs

Later, Archie was christened in private, and the identity of his godparents has never been revealed.

LISTEN: How King Charles found out about Harry's shocking interview

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB