Amanda Owen in 'mourning' as she shares family heartbreak at Ravenseat Farm

Amanda Owen revealed she was "mourning" the loss of a beloved family member and shared updates about her grieving process via social media. The 51-year-old Yorkshire shepherdess and mother-of-nine took to her Instagram to announce the death of her family's dog, Chalky. Posting a number of tributes over the last few days, Amanda's latest post showed three of her children as they remembered the white terrier. Standing around a wooden box that had the dog's name scrawled across its lid, the three little girls read out a heartfelt poem as they said their final goodbyes.

The wooden box was placed inside a dog's bed and sat next to a tiny knitted jumper that had belonged to the late family pet. The collection of videos and photos were posted with a caption that simply read: "Gone away. #chalky #finaldestination #pet #terrier #dog." The children, whom Amanda shares with her ex-husband Clive Owen, 69, were reading the words to the Irish poem, May The Road Rise To Meet You.

Appearing crestfallen in the clip, a piece of paper was passed between the siblings as they each took it in turns to read some of the lines of the poem. The update came just days after Amanda first announced the death of Chalky with an image of the white dog standing alone in a field full of flowers. The star of Our Yorkshire Farm typed: "Mourning," alongside the post as she explained what had happened.

Her next tribute showed the furry friend enjoying his last outing at Ravenseat Farm in Swaledale. Amanda filmed herself as she drove around the farm's land in a tractor with Chalky bundled up beside her in a blanket. The message attached to the video claimed: "Chalky’s adventures continued even when her mobility was limited. She never paused. Always the traveller and known affectionately as Chalky Trailarse, she just came along with us, whatever task we were undertaking."

© Instagram Amanda Owen revealed she was mourning the loss of her terrier, Chalky

Messages of support

Fans and friends rushed to the comment sections under the tributes to offer their condolences and support following Amanda's sad news. One said: "Sending all my love we loved meeting Chalky when we visited a couple of years ago. He was such a character," while another added: "What beautiful time spent remembering and comforting each other in this moment. So important to pause in early loss and absorb - grief is LOVE personified. They are family. She’s with you."

© Instagram Three of her nine children paid tribute to their late pet

More kind messages flooded the star's page with a fan noting: "How lovely that she will conclude her happy life in the presence of those who love her." One more left a message that said: "What a fabulous full life she lived - what a place to spend your final days- doing what you loved best with your favourite people."

A family of nine

Chalky was the beloved family pet of Amanda and Clive's nine children. The former couple are parents to Raven, 24, Reuben, 22, Miles, 19, Edith, 17, Violet, 15, Sidney, 14, Annas, 12, Clemmy, 10, and Nancy, 9. The TV star and writer opened up about her parenting style and admitted that it doesn't always "all go right to the book".

© Instagram Amanda shared how she was coping with the loss on her Instagram page

She previously told HELLO! she judges how well she is doing as a mum based on her busy household and said: "I've accumulated more kids because they keep inviting the friends and the girlfriends and the boyfriends and just randoms who seem to be asleep on the sofa. The other day in somebody else's bed - that was a problem. But that's what I like, because that is the true indicator of where you're at when it comes to being a parent. They want to be around. [People say], 'What are you going to do when they all disappear, and you've got an empty nest?' Well, it hasn't happened yet, has it?"