Amanda Owen's fans voice concerns over photos of 9 children's rural family life

Amanda Owen proved her farm life with her nine kids isn't just filled with work and renovation projects.

The Our Farm Next Door star – who shares her kids with her ex Clive Owen – enjoyed an afternoon of fun in the rural surroundings of Ravenseat Farm in Yorkshire. Her kids were pictured building boats out of palettes and cartons to float in the river, using large sticks of wood as oars on the sunny afternoon.

© Instagram Amanda Owen's kids were playing in the river in her latest photos

The floatation devices were not overly successful, with her daughters wading through the water with their makeshift boats.

While many of Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda's fans commented that her kids' enjoyment of the outdoors was the "perfect childhood", others couldn't help but note the plummeting temperatures of the winter water.

© Instagram The Yorkshire Shepherdess' fans voiced concern about the water temperatures

"I bet that is fresh," wrote one, and another concerned fan added: "Too awesome but the water is cold?" A third remarked: "Gosh bet the water is cold brrrr." The temperature didn't seem to concern her kids, who sported wide grins.

The family lives on Ravenseat Farm, which is tenanted, but they have been renovating nearby Anty John's cottage in their latest show. Amanda admitted that she hopes the new home will offer her kids a base in the future.

"When Anty John's was put up for sale, it was a dream come true, really," Amanda said. "It is a little farm cottage with a barn attached, just short of 40 acres."

© Instagram Amanda and Clive share nine children

Clive added: "It is nice to own a piece of this wonderful valley, and because there are so many of us, a house is certainly going to come in handy because who will live there? We haven't even thought about that; we have no idea, but somebody will."

Amanda and Clive share nine kids: Raven, Reuben, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Annas, Clementine, and Nancy.

© Instagram The family are renovating Anty John's cottage

In an interview with HELLO!, she opened up about their futures. "I've got nine kids. They're all very different characters. Raven's very academic, she's working as a scientist and still studying. I'm so proud of her," she said.

"Reuben too, he's doing something completely different, but doing what he loves. It's the same with the others, they've all got their own personalities."

© LORNA ROACH Amanda and Clive Owen have shared their home life on Our Yorkshire Farm and Our Farm Next Door

She added: "Being here on the farm is the best school you could ever wish for because it gives you the space and room to find out what you love and what you hate. I'm not for one minute thinking that they're all going to be farmers, but they have got such huge opportunities to channel what they like."