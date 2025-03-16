Amanda Owen's best photos of 9 children running wild on Our Yorkshire Farm

There is rarely a dull day in Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen's household, with the Yorkshire Shepherdess raising nine children alongside her ex-husband, Clive.

The couple's eldest, Raven, is set to turn 24 in April, while their youngest daughter, Nancy, is just seven years old. In descending order of age, Raven, Reuben, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Anna, Clemmy, and Nancy are being raised on the family's 2,000-acre Ravenseat Farm in the Yorkshire Dales.

While the family lives on Ravenseat Farm, which is tenanted, they have been renovating nearby Anty John's cottage in their latest show Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive and Kids. Amanda admitted that she hopes the new home will offer her kids a base in the future.

In an interview with HELLO!, proud mum Amanda opened up about her children's futures. "I've got nine kids. They're all very different characters. Raven's very academic, she's working as a scientist and still studying. I'm so proud of her," she said.

"Reuben too, he's doing something completely different, but doing what he loves. It's the same with the others, they've all got their own personalities."

She added: "Being here on the farm is the best school you could ever wish for because it gives you the space and room to find out what you love and what you hate. I'm not for one minute thinking that they're all going to be farmers, but they have got such huge opportunities to channel what they like."

© Instagram Building boats on the farm Amanda shared a photo of her four daughters building boats out of pallets and cartons to float in the river, using large sticks of wood as oars on the sunny afternoon. The playful snap prompted many of Amanda's fans to comment that her kids' enjoyment of the outdoors was the "perfect childhood".

A joint effort Sharing a snap of the entire family mid renovation, Amanda penned on Instagram: "There are not enough hours in the day to get everything done! Sometimes it feels like one step forward and two back but we keep going whatever the weather." "Good news is that you don’t even have to break into a sweat or stressy meltdown to experience the ups and downs that come with taking on our insanely ambitious renovation project. Whilst also attempting to keep farming, filming, writing and overseeing the supersized family of children and animals."

Whatever the weather The Yorkshire Dales may make a postcard-perfect scene in the winter, but the sub-zero temperatures are not always so welcome on a working farm. Luckily, the Owen family aren't phased by blizzards! "Wet, soggy, heavy, slippery snow hasn’t dampened their spirits," Amanda shared as three of her daughters made snowballs.

© Instagram Snow day The mother-of-nine uploaded a joyous image of her daughter Annas, nine, curled up in a small shelter carved from a giant snow drift last winter. The youngster was all smiles as she posed for the adventurous snap, wearing waterproof gear, wellies and a moss green knitted balaclava.

© Instagram Runs in the family Speaking to HELLO!, Amanda shared her children's love for farming. "My son Sidney (12) is absolutely hellbent on being a farmer. Miles (16) too, he loves his farming," she explained. "I just want to be able to facilitate that. I'm not going, 'Here's your farm, get on with it', because that's no lesson learned whatsoever."

© Instagram Fun over farming There may be plenty to do on the farm, but that doesn't mean it's all work and no play for the Owen family. The Yorkshire Shepherdess shared an update of her youngest daughter Nancy posing in front of the goat shed, but she didn't appear to be dressed for helping out on the family farm. The seven-year-old posed in a bright pink tutu, which she layered over matching pink leggings.