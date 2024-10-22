Amanda Owen's 'star' daughter Clemmy sparks reaction in rare video

Amanda Owen has shared an adorable video of her daughter, Clementine, known as Clemmy, and she's a chip off the old block.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess, who is back on our screen fronting new episodes of her Channel 4 programme, Our Farm Next Door, took to her Instagram to film her promoting their new show.

"Do your bit and trot over to More4," she says, before her mum asks from behind the camera: "And what are we going to find when we go to More4?" to which Clemmy responds: "Lots of episodes of our series."

The sweet video was met with a huge response from followers who were marvelling at the eight-year-old's confidence. One person said: "Clem, the very best in front of the camera," as another agreed calling her a "star in the making."

A third added: "Well said Clemmie, I will be watching tonight," as a fourth wrote: "Clemmy all grown up, she's the star of the show."

Amanda's family life after split with husband Clive

Amanda, 50, who is also a mum to Raven, Reuben, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Anna, and Nancy, shares children with Clive, 69, with whom she runs their farm Ravenseat in Yorkshire. The pair separated in 2022 but have continued to work together and are neighbours.

They were married for 22 years, but have maintained an amicable relationship since their split. The TV star recently opened up to HELLO! about their decision to continue working together despite calling time on their romance.

The former couple have kept things friendly and continue their shared goal of prioritising their family and farming business: "The bigger picture is that we need to make everything work and keep everything going forward," Amanda explained.

"I know it's a bit of a cliche to say that farming is 24/7 but it really is. There is just so much to contend with without even thinking about the children. There's plenty of work to go around.

"It's pretty much business as usual, without the romance."

Speaking about the new series of their show, which sees them renovate a derelict farmhouse named Anty John's near their home, Amanda explained: "We hoped it was relatable in that you don't always get a happy ending.

"I figure that's what people can relate to because that’s life. Whether it’s dealing with the farm or the renovation when things haven't gone to plan, it's how you move forward that matters.

"It's exactly the same with relationships, and I know Clive would reiterate that too. If we got on like a house on fire and agreed on everything, then we probably wouldn't have separated."