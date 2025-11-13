Prince William and Princess Kate's 'clear boundaries' that impact their three children

Prince William and the Princess of Wales have set "clear boundaries" for their three kids with a single rule. Despite being royalty, the Prince and Princess of Wales have to deal with the same modern-day issues as parents when it comes to regulating screen time. The Waleses share son Prince George, 12, daughter Princess Charlotte, ten, and son Prince Louis, seven and recently relocated to Forest Lodge as a family. The royal couple have spoken previously about having a no-phone rule at home before, a decision that parenting expert Jo Frost has commended as a "connected" parenting approach.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, parenting expert and star of Supernanny, Jo Frost, said the royal couple's no-phone rule is a "wonderful example of conscious, connected parenting in today’s digital world". "By setting clear boundaries, even though it can be a tough call, they’re allowing their children to build imagination, communication skills and emotional intelligence without constant screen interference." She continued: "It demonstrates that even in a modern, royal high-profile household, family connection and presence come before convenience. Their approach beautifully models to parents everywhere that nurturing healthy habits starts with mindful parental leadership at home."

© Getty Images Prince William and Kate with their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte snd Prince Louis

While the royals limit screen time, they have shared insight into their children's lives and how they spend their downtime. William recently revealed his kids enjoy sports, including trampolining. The children also learn musical instruments to keep them busy.

What the royals have said about their 'no phones' rule

William recently told actor Eugene Levy on his Apple TV+ show, The Reluctant Traveler: "None of our children have any phones, which we're very strict about." Instead, the royal said the family prioritises sitting down for dinner together. In October, Kate penned an essay titled The Power of Human Connection in a Distracted World that spoke about the importance of family connection and limiting screen time. "For babies and young children, the pull of screens will be even stronger than for older children and adults, the habits more deeply ingrained as they grow," she wrote.

"Yet this is precisely the period when children should start developing the social and emotional skills that will serve them throughout life. We're raising a generation that may be more 'connected' than any in history while simultaneously being more isolated, more lonely, and less equipped to form the warm, meaningful relationships that research tells us are the foundation of a healthy life."

Earlier this month, the Prince of Wales gave an insight into how his children motivate his environmental work with the Earthshot Prize. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! he said: "As a father, I think constantly about the world my children will inherit. I want them to grow up surrounded by nature, opportunity and a sense of hope about the future. But I also know that unless we act boldly now, that future is at risk. The Earthshot Prize is about turning the tide, about proving to our children that we are willing to fight for their tomorrow."