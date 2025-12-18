Prince William and Princess Kate cuddle children in never-before-seen family picture for Christmas 2025

The Prince and Princess of Wales have released their 2025 Christmas card, showing the couple cuddling with their three children on the grass, surrounded by daffodils.

The sweet image was taken by Josh Shinner in Norfolk in April earlier this year – around the same the Yorkshire-born photographer captured the snaps of Prince Louis on his seventh birthday, as he played in a bluebell wood, as well as the portraits released of Prince George on his 12th birthday in July.

Josh has been taking portraits of the Waleses since 2023 for their Christmas card photo, which showed the family-of-five all dressed in white shirts and jeans, posing in a studio.



For this year's card, the family coordinated in green hues, with Kate sporting a khaki knit over a ruffled blouse and a checked skirt, while her daughter, Princess Charlotte, ten, wore a printed jumper.

Louis, who sat on William's lap, matched his father in green knitwear and jeans, and showed off a gap-toothed smile.

A smiling Charlotte leaned and rested her head on her father's shoulder, while George grinned with his hands on his knees, as his mother Kate, placed one arm around her eldest son.

The young Prince sported a white checked shirt, jeans, a brown gilet and a friendship bracelet on his wrist.

© Josh Shinner The family photograph was taken in spring

In contrast, last year the couple chose a poignant animated card, with the image taken from the emotive video Kate released to announce the end of her cancer treatment.

The snap showed William and Kate sitting on a hale bale with their three children in the Norfolk countryside.

At the time, the Princess shared her "relief" following the completion of her treatment and said "doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus", adding: "Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."

Kate confirmed that she was in remission from the disease in January after visiting the Royal Marsden, where she was treated.