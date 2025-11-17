Prince William and Princess Kate's photographer reveals secret to 'relaxed' family portrait

The Prince and Princess of Wales have featured in a number of official portraits together over their 14-year-long marriage, but their 2023 Christmas card snap, which featured their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, is perhaps their most modern in aesthetic. The photograph, which was released into the public domain via the royal couple's official Instagram account at the time, was shot by Josh Shinner, who has opened up about the secret to a perfect photo in a new interview on 16 November.

In the photograph, William, Kate, and the children are photographed smiling head-on at the camera, all wearing jeans and white shirts. The couple and their sons are standing up, while Princess Charlotte, now 10, was seen sitting in a chair. As opposed to past portraits, which have seen the family outside in nature, Josh Shinner's portrait was shot inside and against a plain backdrop – and in black and white.

© Josh Shinner The Prince and Princess of Wales's official Christmas card 2023

Royal photographer reveals his secret to a perfect shot

Now, the photographer has told The Telegraph that when it comes to capturing a family photo, it's all about how the photographer makes their subjects feel. "It's creating the most relaxed atmosphere so the people in front of the camera can be themselves," Josh told the newspaper. "If you can make people feel at ease, they can open up, which creates a better picture. Otherwise, you're effectively just doing a passport picture where someone stands still and someone else presses a button; there's no feeling in that."

Nailing a perfect royal photograph

© Josh Shinner Josh Shinner also shot Prince George's 12th birthday portrait in July

He went on to explain that where people stand in relation to each other matters, so the order in which members of the Wales clan stood or sat was no coincidence. "You go to compositions which have been used for hundreds of years – from paintings into photography – break it up a bit, use different levels, faces should be relatively close together in a group," he added.

Meanwhile, George, 12, and Louis, seven, collectively nailed Josh's go-to poses. "If in doubt, stick your hands in a pocket; they'll look fine," the photographer revealed. "The only occasional exception is with men wearing jeans, because sometimes the pockets are at the front, so it can look even more forced. In that case, put hands behind your back or lean them on the arm of a chair."

Royal fan reaction

© Getty The royal children share a close bond

Having reported on the royal family for HELLO! at the time the 2023 Christmas card was released, I know that it sparked quite the reaction from royal fans. "What a wonderful picture! The children are growing so fast!" one person penned on social media at the time, while another added: "Wow, those children are growing up fast! What a beautiful picture of you all."

A third wrote: "Oh these children are GROWING UP!! George being almost as tall as Kate, Charlotte looking 8 going on 18, and not so baby Louis!! So so beautiful!!" We look forward to seeing what form their photograph takes for Christmas 2025.