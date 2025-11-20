Meet Lleyton Hewitt's son Cruz, 16, as former tennis No. 1 comes out of retirement for father-son doubles at ATP Challenger tournament

Lleyton was the former world No.1. tennis player from Australia back in 2001 and he impressively held the top spot for 80 weeks. He has won two Grand Slam Titles, including the US Open in 2001 and Wimbledon in 2002. He has also secured 30 ATP singles titles and three doubles titles. The tennis pro was born in Australia and became the top junior player in 1996, before he went pro in 1998. He has a current ranking of 759.

He recalled his secrets of how he was able to get to the top spot of being the world's No. 1 tennis player and shared: "The only way you get the No. 1 ranking is to be unbelievably consistent, giving 100 percent every time I stepped on the court. I think that mental toughness really helped," per the ATP Tour.