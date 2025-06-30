Meet the little-known Wimbledon hopeful with a higher net worth than Nadal, Djokovic and Federer combined

An American female athlete is beating tennis legends such as Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, when it comes to net worth.

The one-to-watch at Wimbledon is currently ranked number ten in the world and has her eye set on not only winning the annual grand slam but being number one in the world. The competitor has won two singles titles during the WTA Tour and even reached the semi-finals in the US Open in 2024. Can you guess who it is?

If you guessed Emma Navarro, you are correct! Emma, 24, is the daughter of Ben Navarro, who is a billionaire with a $4.8 billion net worth, per Forbes, likely resulting in a multi-billion inheritance of her own. It looks like she may reportedly be inheriting a jaw-dropping $3.8 billion from her father.

© Getty Images Emma is the daughter of a billionaire

Ben is the founder and CEO of the company Sherman Financial Group, which focuses on debt and credit card collections. Even if Emma were to win Wimbledon, she would receive over $4 million in prize money, and that jackpot for many, isn't even close to her inheritance from her father in tech.

Her father has played a pivotal role in his daughter's tennis career. He purchased the Charlestown Tennis LLC in 2018, and the brand runs the Charlestown Open, which is a women's only tennis tournament.

Ben also invested close to $300 million to purchase the Western and Southern Open in 2022. During Emma's on-air interview with the Tennis Channel, the athlete credited her father for supporting her dreams.

© Getty Images Ben Navarro, father of Emma Navarro on day three of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships

She shared: "I gotta give a lot of credit to my dad. He's probably the smartest guy I know and has dropped a lot of knowledge and wisdom on my siblings and I over the years. He's taught me a bunch about the perspective I need to take."

When it comes to what she loves about tennis, she shared with Tatler: "What I love about tennis is that it's totally in my control. I like that your bad days on the court are totally your fault and with your good days, it's [like]: 'Congratulations to you.' I am responsible for everything that goes on my side of the court. I'm not out there with teammates or other people. I like bearing that responsibility."

© Getty Images Emma will inherit a huge chunk of her dad's fortune

As for what keeps her going when she's not playing her best, she expressed: "I was raised to be really tough and resilient and never back down and keep on fighting to the very last point. I feel that's something I can hang my hat on a little bit, even on days when I'm not playing the best, I can be really mentally tough and that's what makes this journey sustainable. There are a lot of ups and downs and if you're not mentally tough, it's easy to bow out."

Emma is originally from New York City, however, she was raised in South Carolina, and she played collegiate tennis at the University of Virginia, where she majored in Arts and Science.

© Getty Images Emma is already a billionaire

In 2021, during her freshman year, she won the NCAA Tournament, and in 2019, she won the Roland-Garros Junior Doubles Tournament.

During 2019, she was an Australian Open Junior Doubles finalist, a Roland-Garros Junior Singles Finalist and the Wimbledon Junior Singles Semi-Finalist.