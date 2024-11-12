Andy Murray shocks with bold move following retirement from tennis

Andy Murray is set to make a grand return to the spotlight- but this time, on a very different kind of stage.

Next year, the 37-year-old tennis star will trade his racket for a microphone and the tennis court for a theatre stage, captivating audiences across the UK in a one-of-a-kind stage show.

Andy Murray is going on tour next year

Known for his tenacity, dry wit, and resilience, the dad-of-four is ready to open up about his journey, sharing moments from his storied career that have never left the locker room until now. Centre Stage will see Andy reveal new anecdotes and the innermost details of a life lived on the tennis tour.

The show will run for just four nights in June 2025 throughout the UK grass court season, starting in the city of Andy's birth, Glasgow, and finishing at the New Wimbledon Theatre, on the eve of the Wimbledon Championships.

The show will be hosted and produced by BBC sports broadcaster, Andrew Cotter, who has interviewed Andy many times previously and has an excellent rapport with the tennis player.

Theatregoers will be asked to leave their phones at the door for the intimate events which will allow a maximum capacity crowd of 3,400 rare access to one of the world’s most beloved and entertaining athletes.

Speaking about the Tour, Andy said: "After I retired this Summer, I wanted to try some different things. I don't think a tennis player has done anything like this before so it felt like a great challenge for me.

"I haven't stepped on a tennis court for a long time, so hopefully my fans will enjoy seeing me in this new setting."

Andy played his last professional match at the Paris Olympics

Andy won his first Grand Slam title at the 2012 US Open a year before ending Britain's 77-year wait for a Wimbledon men's singles champion in 2013. He then added a second victory at the All England Club in 2016.

When winning Wimbledon for the first time, Andy joked that he felt "slightly different" to the previous year when he was defeated by Roger Federer in the 2012 final. "Last year was one of the toughest moments of my career, so to manage to win the tournament today," he said.

"It was an unbelievably tough match, so many long games. How I managed to come through that last game... it was unbelievable."

The tennis star said goodbye to Wimbledon this year

Andy is also a five-time Australian Open runner-up, as well as a French Open finalist. Among his achievements, Andy has won two gold medals at the Olympics. The dad-of-four reached his first major semi-final and final at the 2008 US Open, where he lost in the final to Roger Federer in straight sets.

Andy's decision to retire follows a turbulent period for the Scotsman, who has undergone two hip surgeries in a desperate attempt to return to his former glory. He first underwent surgery in 2018, and underwent hip resurfacing surgery in 2019, admitting he was living in pain every day after suffering from a debilitating injury.

Despite being plagued by various injuries, Andy's focus had remained on winning matches. "For now, I'm still focussed on playing tennis and winning matches," he told HELLO! in 2022. "I've been pleased with my progress this year, but there are definitely some areas to improve on.

"I'll be doing a training block in December so we'll be hoping to identify some of those areas and work on them, so hopefully I can get some more wins under my belt next year."