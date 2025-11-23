Meet John Wayne's 7 kids who followed him into Hollywood

Nearly five decades after his death, John Wayne still remains one of the defining figures of American culture, through his movies, and through his identifiable public image as the all-American man.

However, behind the veneer of his screen persona, the actor was a devoted family man. Throughout the course of his life, John was married three times, to Josephine Sáenz ​from 1933 to 1945, to ​Esperanza Baur from 1946 to 1954, and then to Pilar Pallete ​from 1954 until his death in 1979.

While his conservative, often divisive, political views and screen performances remained the center of his public image during his lifetime, he maintained a strong relationship with his kids while he was alive, with his surviving children continuing to carry on his legacy over 46 years after his passing from stomach cancer.

Here's all you need to know about John Wayne's seven children, and how they followed his path to Hollywood too…

© Getty Images Michael Wayne, 1934-2003 Michael Anthony Morrison, born in November 1934, was the oldest of John's seven children and his first with Josephine. As a teen, he worked as a production assistant on his father's film The Quiet Man (1952) before taking his father's name "Wayne" for his stage name. He worked extensively with his father's personal film production company, Batjac Productions, and was also on the board for the Motion Picture and Television Fund. He was the President of the The John Wayne Foundation, and the founder and chairman of the board of the John Wayne Cancer Institute. He married Gretchen Deibel in 1958, welcoming five children with her. He passed away in 2003 at the age of 68 of heart failure stemming from lupus erythematosus.

© Getty Images Toni Wayne La Cava, 1936-2000 Mary Antonia "Toni" Wayne was born in February 1936 to John and Josephine, his oldest daughter. Toni briefly appeared on screen in films like The Quiet Man (1952) and The Alamo (1960). She tied the knot with Donald La Cava in 1956, welcoming eight children with him. One of her sons, Brendan Wayne, now works in stunts, most notably in the series Star Wars: The Mandalorian. She remained out of the spotlight until her death in December 2000.



© Getty Images Patrick Wayne, 86 Patrick John Morrison was born in July 1939 to John and Josephine. His first screen appearance was as an uncredited extra at age 11 in 1950's Rio Grande. He appeared in several of his father's films, extending until the 1970s, and also worked extensively with John Ford, such as The Searchers (1956) and Shenandoah (1965). His lead film debut was in 1959's The Young Land. He has continued appearing on screen in recent years as himself, his last acting role being in 1997's Deep Cover. He took over as the chairman for the John Wayne Cancer Institute after his brother Michael's death in 2003. He was married to his first wife, Peggy Hunt, from 1965-1978, and married his second wife, Misha Anderson, in 1999, and now has three children of his own.

© Getty Images Melinda pictured here with brother Patrick Melinda Wayne Munoz, 1940-2022 Melinda Wayne Munoz, born in December 1940, was the youngest of John and Josephine's four children. Like her siblings, she made an uncredited appearance in 1952's The Quiet Man. She worked actively with the John Wayne Cancer Institute, and served as a volunteer for St. Anne’s Home and Natural Family Planning. In 1964, she married Gregory Munoz, welcoming five children together and becoming a grandmother to 14. She passed away in April 2022, with her obituary stating she had "[outlived] the standard longevity of the lung transplant she received 11 years ago."

© Getty Images Aissa [left] and daughter Jennifer Aissa Wayne, 69 Aissa Wayne, born in March 1956, is the oldest of John's three children with his third wife, Pilar. She appeared in films like The Alamo (1960) and McClintock! (1963) before stepping away from the screen. She has worked extensively with her father's many foundations, and has been married three times, welcoming three children. Aissa's daughter with her first husband Earl Lawrence Kuhle II, Jennifer Wayne, now 43, is a popular country music star. She is known as a member of the trio Stealing Angels from 2007-2012 and then Runaway June from 2015 onwards. She also competed on The Amazing Race season 22 with Stealing Angels member Caroline Cutbirth, placing fourth. They returned for its all star season, season 24, and finished as runners-up.

© Getty Images Ethan Wayne, 63 John Ethan Morrison, born in February 1962, is John and Pilar's only son. He similarly made his film debut as a child in the early 1970s, but entered stunt work in 1979 following his father's passing, the first time being in 1980's The Blues Brothers. His most notable role is his recurring turn as Storm Logan in The Bold and the Beautiful, between 1987 and 2003. Ethan is the head of John Wayne Enterprises and the director for the John Wayne Cancer Institute. He eloped with flight attendant Gina Rivadenegry in 1989, but they quickly got divorced the following year. Beyond his marriage, Ethan keeps his personal life out of the spotlight.