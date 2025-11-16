Michael J. Fox joined by his four children on the red carpet after family birthday, wedding celebrations

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan carried out their annual pilgrimage to the Cipriani South Street in New York City for the annual A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parksinon's Gala, the annual comedic event (held this year on Saturday, November 15), benefitting and serving as a fundraiser for the Michael J. Fox Foundation. Michael and Tracy's charitable organization, founded in 2000, was created to spread awareness for and fund research efforts for Parkinson's disease, which the actor himself was diagnosed with in 1991.

Michael, 64, and Tracy, 65, hit up the red carpet as always, with the former wearing a black suit with a blue button down and tie, while the latter opted for a black and gold spaghetti strap dress. As is tradition each year, they were also joined by their four children, son Sam, 36, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 30, and youngest daughter Esmé, 24.

© Getty Images Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox at the 2025 A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's Gala in New York City.

The family put on a united front in support of their father, looking even more chipper than usual before taking to the stage later that night to even shred on the electric guitar for a bit. Other celebrity attendees at the Gala included Katie Couric, Kate Bosworth and Justin Long, Nikki Glaser, Jon Stewart, Meg Ryan, Richard Kind, and more.

The night came after a sweet set of highlights for the Fox family, which began last month with Sam tying the knot with his fiancée Molly Milstein. The couple got married in New York City, tying the knot in a small private ceremony which looked to follow traditional Jewish rituals, attended by their families. They only made news of their nuptials public a month later on social media.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan talk about Parkinson's and their Foundation looking for a cure

A few weeks later, in early November, their youngest daughter Esmé completed the New York City Marathon, running in the Michael J. Fox Foundation's honor, just in time for her 24th birthday. Her proud dad paid tribute to her on social media with: "Esme…then…and now – you did it! You are amazing, congratulations! Your dood is very proud, oh yea and happy birthday!"

© Getty Images The couple were joined by their children Aquinnah, Esmé, Sam and Schuyler (L-R)

The Back to the Future star spoke of his family's continuous support when it came to his endeavors with the Foundation and his struggles with his disease at the Gala last night, telling People: "They're so supportive and so great," while even expressing feeling a sense of "surprise" seeing all the people he loves showing up in his honor each year.

© Getty Images Justin Long, Kate Bosworth, Meg Ryan and other celebrities joined in the festivities on Saturday, November 15

"All these people are friends of mine, family, and it's really great to see them, and I walk on the red carpet surprised to see them, and I think, 'Well, why should I be surprised?'" he explained, adding: "They've always been there for me, and they continue to be for me, year after year." He also noted that their Foundation's work is really never over, having endowed over $2.5 billion in the 25 years it's been up and running.

© Getty Images "I'm so happy with what we've done. So happy to see advancement."

"You don't know how much you need until you know how much it took," the actor and musician shared. "I'm so happy with what we've done. So happy to see advancement."