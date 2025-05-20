Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Jimmy Stewart's 4 children: from his stepsons impacted by war to twin daughters
circa 1955: American actor James Stewart (1908 - 1997).© Getty Images

The It's a Wonderful Life and The Philadelphia Story actor only married once during his lifetime

Happy birthday, James Stewart! The Hollywood legend, known affectionately as "Jimmy" Stewart, was born on this day over a century ago, May 20, 1908.

During his lifetime, the star epitomized the "American ideal" through his work on-screen, personifying the everyday American man fighting oppressive systems and characters, and off-screen.

He was a celebrated aviator and after years of being dubbed the country's most eligible bachelor, found joy in conventional family life with his wife Gloria Hatrick Stewart. Now, his children carry forward his legacy. Here's what you need to know about Jimmy's children…

Actor Jimmy Stewart and his wife, Gloria, as they enter the Ice Follies dinner preceding the opening show at the Pan Pacific.© Getty Images

Jimmy and Gloria Stewart

Jimmy became a dad immediately upon marrying Gloria in 1949, becoming a stepfather to her two sons from her first marriage.

American actor James Stewart (1908 - 1997) arrives at Waterloo Station in London with his wife, actress and model Gloria Hatrick McLean (1918 - 1994) and her sons Ronald (left) and Michael, 28th August 1950. They arrived on the 'Queen Elizabeth' boat train.© Getty Images

Jimmy Stewart's sons, Ronald and Michael

The former model was married to Edward Beale McLean Jr. until 1948, welcoming son Ronald in 1944 and Michael in 1946. They were five and three years old respectively when their mom married the Mr. Smith Goes to Washington actor.

Jimmy soon adopted them as his own. Not much is known about Ronald and Michael's childhood and early adult years. However, tragedy struck in 1969, when Ronald was killed in action in Vietnam at the age of 24.

American actress Gloria Hatrick McLean (1918-1994) with her son, Michael McLean, and husband, American actor James Stewart (1908-1997), United Kingdom, 30th July 1962. Stewart adopted McLean's two sons from a previous relationship, Ronald and Michael McLean© Getty Images

Michael McLean

Michael himself lived a long and fulfilling life, although remained out of the public eye. He survived his parents and passed away in 2022 from a battle with cancer, welcoming sons of his own.

American actor James Stewart (1908 - 1997) with his wife, actress and model Gloria Hatrick McLean (1918 - 1994) and their daughters Judy and Kelly, sightseeing in London, UK, 24th June 1968© Getty Images

Jimmy Stewart's daughters, Judy and Kelly

In 1951, Jimmy and Gloria welcomed twin daughters, Judy and Kelly. Now 74, the pair shied away from acting, although made brief appearances as themselves in game shows like Password and the 2017 TV movie James Stewart, Robert Mitchum: The Two Faces of America.

Now going by Kelly Harcourt and Judy Merrill, not much is known about their lives now either. However, Kelly has given a few interviews attesting to her father's legacy. She has been married to Alexander Harcourt since 1977, and has revealed that her twin sister is a mom to sons as well.

Kelly became an anthropologist, and told Nick Thomas for his book Raised by the Stars: "The life of an actor didn't really look like that much fun to me."

James Stewart is accompanied by his wife Gloria and two daughters Kelly Harcourt and Judith Merrill to the James Stewart Tribute Night in New York at the American Museum of the Moving Image© Getty Images

Life as a Stewart

"We went to dad's set a couple of times (and) it looked very tedious to me – short takes, just a few minutes long, after which people come rushing up to you, touching up make-up and hair, hovering and fussing and looking. I remember thinking, I could never do this."

She also told ABC10 that while Jimmy was never a hands-on father, he "led by example," and tried to keep his immense fame outside the household so as to give his kids a more normal upbringing. 

"Dad as a father was great, because he never lectured us on how to be good...He taught us by the way he lived," Kelly shared. "And he never brought his work home. He came through the door and so Hollywood stayed out."

