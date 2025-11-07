Cameron Diaz's husband Benji Madden makes rare comment about 5-year-old daughter

Cameron Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden, prefer to keep their children out of the spotlight, but the Good Charlotte rocker made a rare comment about their five-year-old daughter, Raddix, during an appearance on the popular TikTok series Track Star alongside his brother Joel Madden. The 46-year-old, who also shares a son, Cardinal, 19 months old, with the Hollywood star, shared an insight into Raddix's music taste while host Jack Coyne tested his and Joel's music knowledge. Benji revealed that Raddix is finding her own favorite artists, besides her dad and uncle, and has developed a deep "love" for the alternative rock band, Paramore, fronted by lead singer Hayley Williams.

After playing the band's breakout hit "Misery Business," Benji said: "I have a daughter and she's just getting [into] playing her stuff and whatever," adding that Raddix "loves Paramore." Another artist that Raddix is a huge fan of is Taylor Swift, according to Benji, who admitted that his daughter had to miss out on attending the singer's record-breaking Eras Tour because "she was a little young."

Benji and Cameron, who married in 2015, welcomed Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden on December 30, 2019. "We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family," the couple wrote on Instagram at the time. Cameron and Benji welcomed Raddix via surrogacy and did not publicly share they were expanding their family until her arrival.

Despite keeping their daughter out of the spotlight, Cameron hasn't shied away from gushing about motherhood, and during an Instagram Live in 2020, she shared: "It's the best, best, best part of my life. I'm so, so grateful and so happy and it's the best thing ever and I'm so lucky to get to do it with Benji and we're just having the best time."

Like with Raddix, Cameron and Benji welcomed their son Cardinal via surrogacy, and only shared news of his arrival once he was born. In an Instagram post on March 22, 2024, they shared: "We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden. He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here! For the kids' safety and privacy we won't be posting any pictures- but he's really cute. We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our fam to yours."

Cameron took a decade-long hiatus from acting after becoming a mom, and earlier this year, before she made her return to the screen in Netflix's action-comedy Back in Action, she reflected on how her priorities have shifted over the years. "You’re a different person after you have children, after marriage, after building a life," Cameron shared with E! News.

"Everything changes – your whole perspective, your whole world, your understanding of it. For me, I never made a movie before with a family. So, all of the boxes change that need to be checked off. That's the most important, and then everything else has to line up to support that."